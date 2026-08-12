A complimentary drink turned into a decidedly uncomfortable in-flight experience when more than 100 passengers were allegedly served prune juice on a China Southern Airlines flight with only two toilets.

Travellers on the 1 August service from Wuhan to Urumqi in China reportedly began queuing outside the aircraft lavatories after drinking 100 ml (3.5 fl. oz.) packs of the fruit juice, with some claiming the cabin descended into a midair 'poo-mergency'.

As the effects reportedly kicked in, passengers were said to have faced lengthy queues for the two available toilets.

Prune Juice Triggers Midair Toilet Panic

The incident reportedly began during the cabin crew's complimentary drinks service. Passengers were handed individual 100ml packs of prune juice, which some travellers claimed looked similar to other fruit drinks.

One passenger said he did not realise he had been given prune juice until after drinking the entire pack. By that point, the cabin was reportedly beginning to experience an unexpected toilet rush.

Social media users claimed the queues outside the two lavatories became increasingly long as passengers sought relief. With more than 100 people potentially sharing the limited facilities, even a small increase in demand was enough to create significant congestion.

One traveller reportedly joked that the airline had provided a free 'gut cleanse', while another said their intestines had never been so thoroughly emptied.

Travellers Blame Sorbitol in the Juice

The reason prune juice can have such an unfortunate reputation lies in its natural composition. Prunes contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that can draw water into the intestines and help stimulate bowel movements.

That is why prune juice is commonly associated with relieving constipation. For people who are sensitive to its effects, however, drinking a substantial amount can potentially lead to loose stools, stomach discomfort or an urgent need to use the toilet.

The 100ml serving reportedly given to passengers was not an especially large quantity, meaning its effects would not necessarily be dramatic for everyone.

However, passengers who were already sensitive to sorbitol, had consumed other foods or drinks that affected digestion, or simply reacted strongly to the juice could experience a more urgent response.

China Southern Disputes Parts of the Story

A customer service representative said the airline could not fully verify the allegations surrounding the specific flight. The representative also explained that drinks served onboard vary between flights and said prune juice is not routinely offered on every service.

The airline also reportedly questioned claims that the toilet queues were as extreme as some social media posts suggested.

There has been no indication of an official investigation into the reported incident.

Passengers Say the Trouble Continued After Landing

Several passengers reportedly claimed they still needed urgent access to toilets after landing, with some saying they had to make a beeline for airport facilities before continuing their journeys.

The episode has since become a source of humour online, with passengers joking that they received an unexpected digestive treatment along with their flight.

Behind the jokes, however, the incident highlights an awkward reality of air travel. Aircraft toilets are limited by design, and even a temporary surge in demand can quickly create queues in a confined cabin.