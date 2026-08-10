Ben Jones, the actor best known for playing mechanic Cooter Davenport in the hit television series The Dukes of Hazzard, has died at the age of 84. His passing marks the end of a decades-long career that spanned entertainment, politics and public service, leaving behind a legacy that extended far beyond one of television's most recognisable characters.

News of Jones's death prompted tributes from fans who remembered him as the friendly garage owner from the long-running CBS series, while others reflected on his later work as a US congressman and advocate for preserving television history.

As interest in his life surges following his death, here are key facts about Jones's net worth, career, wife and cause of death.

Who Was Ben Jones?

Born on 30 August 1941 in Tarboro, North Carolina, Jones built a career that crossed several industries. Before becoming a television star, he worked as an actor in theatre and film, gradually earning roles that showcased his Southern charm and distinctive screen presence.

His breakthrough came in 1979 when he joined The Dukes of Hazzard as Cooter Davenport, the trusted mechanic and friend of Bo and Luke Duke. The role made him a household name and turned him into one of the show's most beloved recurring characters.

Even decades after the series ended, fans continued to associate Jones with the character, which remained a significant part of American television culture.

Ben Jones's Net Worth

Jones accumulated wealth through acting, public appearances, business ventures, and his political career.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Jones had a net worth of approximately $2 million (£1.5 million) at the time of his death. While he never reached the financial heights of some Hollywood stars, his decades-long career in entertainment and public service provided a stable foundation that allowed him to remain active in multiple fields.

In addition to acting, Jones later operated Cooter's Place, a museum and entertainment venue dedicated to The Dukes of Hazzard, attracting fans from across the United States.

Wife and Family Life

Jones was married to Alma Viator, and the couple shared a long-lasting relationship away from the spotlight.

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Unlike many television celebrities, Jones generally kept details of his family life private, choosing to focus public attention on his professional work and community involvement rather than his personal affairs.

Friends and colleagues often described him as a devoted family man who balanced public life with a strong commitment to those closest to him.

From TV Star to Congressman

One of the most unusual aspects of Jones's career was his transition from actor to politician.

In 1988, he was elected to the US House of Representatives, serving Virginia's 4th congressional district as a Democrat. During his time in Congress, he focused on transportation, economic development, and issues affecting working-class communities.

His political career demonstrated a rare ability to move successfully between entertainment and public service, helping him build a reputation beyond Hollywood.

What Was Ben Jones's Cause of Death?

Jones died at the age of 84, according to reports confirmed by those close to him. At the time of publication, no specific cause of death had been publicly disclosed.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow actors and political figures who remembered him for both his television work and his contributions to public life.

For many Americans, Jones will remain best remembered as Cooter Davenport, the dependable mechanic whose warmth and humour helped make The Dukes of Hazzard one of television's most enduring shows. However, his legacy also includes years of public service, business success and a career that reached far beyond Hazzard County.