Annette Badland, 75, has opened up about the terrifying aftermath of playing one of EastEnders' most notorious villains, revealing she was instructed not to leave her home after receiving death threats from viewers over Aunt Babe.

The actress said BBC security treated the threats seriously enough to impose strict safety measures while an investigation was launched, exposing the darker side of portraying one of the BBC soap's most hated characters.

Annette Badland Reveals Death Threats Over 'EastEnders'

Speaking on A Night In With Sally Lindsay, the actress recalled how the threats escalated as Aunt Babe's storylines became increasingly sinister ahead of her departure from the long-running BBC soap.

According to Badland, BBC security considered the messages serious enough to launch an investigation and imposed strict safety measures while they worked to identify whoever was responsible.

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'We're getting death threats and there are red alert code words in this, so we have to take it seriously,' she recalled being told. Security officers instructed her: 'Don't go out, don't tell people where you're going. No social media.'

The restrictions lasted for between a month and six weeks, leaving Badland largely confined to her home while the investigation continued.

The 75-year-old actress said producers had deliberately made Aunt Babe more villainous before writing her out of the soap, explaining, 'Because I was leaving, they racked up my villainy.'

Badland also revealed that the BBC security team included former officers who had protected Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. Investigators eventually traced the threats to a public computer at or near a school in the Liverpool area.

However, because the device was publicly accessible, they were unable to identify the sender, bringing the investigation to an end without anyone being held responsible.

About the Show and Her Role as Aunt Babe

Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland, EastEnders has aired on BBC One since 1985 and remains one of Britain's longest-running soaps. Set in the fictional London borough of Walford, the series is known for its hard-hitting storylines and memorable characters.

Badland portrayed Babe Smith, better known as Aunt Babe, between 2014 and 2017, appearing in 219 episodes.

The manipulative Carter family matriarch became one of the programme's most infamous villains through storylines involving blackmail, deception, baby trafficking secrets and bitter family feuds.

Her character's exit saw Mick and Shirley Carter expose her betrayals before forcing her out of the Queen Vic, with Aunt Babe leaving Walford after placing a curse on the family.

Acclaimed Career Beyond 'EastEnders'

Beyond EastEnders, Badland has built a distinguished acting career spanning more than five decades across television, film and theatre.

She is widely recognised for playing Mae, the warm-hearted pub landlady in Ted Lasso, as well as Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who. Her extensive screen credits also include Outlander, Bergerac, Midsomer Murders and DI Ray.

Although Aunt Babe remains one of her best-known roles, Badland has said that fans who meet her in person are often surprised by the contrast between her friendly personality and the scheming soap villain she portrayed.

Her latest comments also serve as a reminder of the abuse some actors can face when audiences struggle to separate fictional characters from the people who play them.