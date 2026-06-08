Prince William is preparing to tighten royal spending and is expected to end Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's arrangement of living rent-free in royal palaces when he becomes King, according to reports.

The future monarch, now 43, is said to be planning a full review of royal residences and who lives in them as part of a broader overhaul of the monarchy's property portfolio.

The question of who pays what for grace-and-favour royal homes has been edging into the spotlight for months. The National Audit Office (NAO) recently examined the royal household's residential property arrangements and flagged that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was subletting three properties on the Royal Lodge estate, without publicly disclosing the income he received.

The same report noted that his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, do not pay rent on their homes within royal palaces, with King Charles covering the costs in full.

The latest claims about Prince William's intentions are drawn from sources quoted by The Sunday Times, rather than any formal announcement from Kensington Palace.

Those sources say the Prince of Wales wants to ensure the institution he will one day lead is 'fit for purpose in the modern era' and that he plans to 'look under the hood' of how the working and non-working royals are housed.

Prince William Rent Plans Reflect A Leaner Monarchy

At the heart of the reported Prince William rent shake-up is a broader philosophy evident in both his and King Charles's approaches since the late Queen's death. The royal family has repeatedly signalled a desire for a slimmed-down operation, and property is fast becoming the most visible test of that promise.

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Officials told auditors that the King has already increased the rents charged on certain royal residences compared with levels under Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the figures cited, the rent paid for Beatrice's royal home, relative to its current market value, has risen from 60 per cent to 68 per cent. Eugenie's share has reportedly gone from 50 per cent to 64 per cent.

Those figures underline a shift but also highlight the awkward reality that the sisters themselves are not currently footing the bill.

In that sense, William's stance is unsurprising. Sources describe him as 'mindful of how much the monarchy costs' and alert to public concern about the overall size of the royal operation. They say he intends to be 'hands on' in examining the footprint of the institution, including exactly who lives in taxpayer-supported properties and on what terms.

Even in light-hearted moments, William has hinted at a more business-like approach. During an interview last year with Canadian actor Eugene Levy, he acknowledged that the future weighs heavily on his mind, remarking: 'Change is on my agenda.'

He has also spoken publicly about his own lease at Forest Lodge, suggesting an awareness that housing arrangements involving the Crown must withstand scrutiny.

Growing Scrutiny Of Beatrice And Eugenie's Rent-Free Status

The discovery of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's rent-free status has not gone unnoticed in Westminster. Baroness Hodge of Barking, a former chair of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, told Times Radio she was baffled by the current arrangements regarding royal property and subletting.

'I cannot for the life of me understand why any members of the Royal Family were able to charge rent [and] make money out of properties that they got on lease,' she said, referring to the findings about Prince Andrew's subletting on the Royal Lodge estate.

Her comments speak to a broader unease that some royals appear to benefit privately from assets ultimately tied to the Crown Estate or Duchies, even as official funding is defended as tightly controlled.

The NAO's work has shone an unforgiving light on these overlaps. Although the report did not accuse any individual of wrongdoing, it underlined how opaque some arrangements have become, especially where private leases intersect with historic royal holdings and taxpayer-funded maintenance.

Against that backdrop, the idea that senior royals in their thirties are occupying prime royal residences rent-free, with costs covered by the King, lands awkwardly. Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals and have careers outside the Firm.

Their surprise appearance at Peter Phillips' recent wedding to Harriet Sperling may have softened public perceptions in some quarters, but it does little to answer the harder question: why should non-working relatives enjoy rent-free palace living when the rest of the country is facing a housing crunch?

For now, the situation remains fluid. King Charles is understood to be continuing his own review of relatives' living and rental arrangements while he remains on the throne.

Any decisions about ending Beatrice and Eugenie's rent-free status, or changing Prince Andrew's position at Royal Lodge, have not been formally announced. Whether those plans materialise or not, the direction of travel appears clear enough. As the royal family adapts to a new era, grace-and-favour can no longer be relied upon as quietly as it once was.