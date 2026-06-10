Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be 'appalled' and in crisis after King Charles reportedly moved to end a private loyalty pact that had allowed them to live rent free in royal apartments in London. The princesses, both non‑working royals, are understood to be under pressure to leave their grace and favour homes in St James's Palace and Kensington Palace as scrutiny grows over how their accommodation is funded.

The row erupted after the National Audit Office (NAO) published an audit this month revealing that King Charles has been covering the accommodation costs of some non‑working royals from the Privy Purse, his private income. Before his accession, the late Queen Elizabeth II is said to have paid the rent for Beatrice and Eugenie, with Charles later taking on the payments himself; the properties sit within palaces maintained by public money via the Sovereign Grant, though a Palace source insisted the King's private payments offset any extra cost to the taxpayer.

The revelation landed in an already tense atmosphere around the Duke of York and his family. Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor and his ex‑wife Sarah Ferguson were stripped of their roles and forced out of their long‑time home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, eight months ago, and an NAO audit later reported that Andrew and his household had use of 12 Crown Estate or Royal Household properties, and that he had not paid rent at Royal Lodge despite a reported £7.5 million spend on renovations in 2004.

None of this is alleged to be unlawful. The difficulty is how it looks: in the middle of a cost of living crisis, the spectacle of well connected, non‑working royals living in prime central London on what critics describe as effectively 'peppercorn' terms has gone down badly.

Princesses Face Palace Housing Reckoning

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Former Lib Dem MP and royal author Norman Baker argued publicly that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie should vacate their royal homes before the NAO findings trigger a wider backlash. 'Non-working royals should never benefit from grace-and-favour or peppercorn rent arrangements,' he told reporters, warning that the sisters risk becoming a symbol of royal excess.

According to Heat magazine, the mood inside the York camp is close to panic. A source quoted by the outlet claimed that Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, had been led to believe there was an informal understanding with the Palace: they would keep their heads down, avoid public confrontation over their father's scandals and, in return, would retain their London bases.

'It was understood that in exchange for that loyalty and obedience, they would be allowed to hang on to their royal residences,' the insider said, adding that the sisters view any move to push them out as a betrayal. 'They find it pretty appalling that after they've followed all the rules, they'd now be getting the rug pulled like this.'

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the suggestion is clear enough. If Charles is determined to slim down the monarchy and distance the institution from Andrew's reputation, the York sisters may find themselves collateral damage.

Both women have built careers outside the royal fold. Beatrice works as an executive at AI software firm Afiniti and lives primarily at a six‑bedroom farmhouse in the Cotswolds with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughters Sienna and Athena. Eugenie, a director at a London art gallery, splits her time between Portugal, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their sons August and Ernest, and a residence within the Kensington Palace complex.

Even with those independent lives, friends say the pressure is relentless. The same source claimed Beatrice is 'wracked with anxiety,' crying 'nearly every day,' and that both sisters fear being 'cancelled' by an unforgiving public. They have already reportedly been asked not to attend Royal Ascot alongside senior royals this year.

King Charles, The Yorks And A 'Secret Loyalty Pact'

The row over Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's homes comes as their father faces his most serious legal scrutiny in years. In February, the Duke of York was arrested at his temporary home, Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police are now reportedly investigating potential sexual offences connected to events at Royal Ascot in 2002. Andrew 'strenuously' denies any wrongdoing.

His infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, in which he cited a trip to Pizza Express with Beatrice on a key date in Virginia Giuffre's allegations, continues to haunt the family. Heat reports there are renewed calls from some members of the public for the sisters themselves to be stripped of their titles, even though no evidence has emerged that they have broken any law.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie has gone further, accusing the sisters of using their styles and connections to 'make money' and arguing they should voluntarily renounce their titles. He has also suggested on his Substack that Beatrice and Eugenie refused to submit their finances for an internal audit requested by Prince William, a claim that has not been publicly addressed by the Palace.

Against this background, the notion of a 'secret loyalty pact' between the King and his nieces is combustible. The Palace has not commented on any such agreement. But if Beatrice and Eugenie are removed from the line of succession, as has been speculated for their father, or forced to give up their apartments, it would signal that Charles is prepared to override those private understandings in order to protect the monarchy's broader reputation.

For Eugenie, now pregnant with her third child and due this summer, the timing is especially raw. The source quoted by Heat described the past few months as 'stressful' and said the sisters feel they 'only truly have each other.' Even their husbands, it was suggested, 'can't fully understand what they are going through.'

Meanwhile, the possibility of a slew of royal tell‑alls lurks in the background. Sarah Ferguson is rumoured to be weighing another explosive memoir while, as one insider bluntly put it, if Beatrice and Eugenie are forced out of their homes, 'they'll be ripe for publishers looking to squeeze out dirt-filled memoirs from disgruntled family members.'

Whether that is an idle threat or a real danger for the Palace is anyone's guess. What is clear is that a row over a couple of London flats has become a proxy battle over who, in the modern Windsor family, gets to stay royal at all.