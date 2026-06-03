A moment of distraction during a West End performance has sparked a wider conversation about theatre etiquette after actress Rosamund Pike publicly called out an audience member for texting during the climax of her play.

At the Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End, British actress Rosamund Pike, 47, plays a Crown Court judge in Suzie Miller's play Inter Alia.

However, once the curtain fell, Pike returned to the stage to address an audience member who was texting during the finale. She claimed the audience member 'broke the bond' between the cast and the audience.

She continued by saying it was 'hard' for actors to continue their performance after noticing an audience member not paying attention.

Pike plays Jessica Park, a mother who is put to the test when her teenage son is accused of rape. Her performance runs for 100 minutes without an interval.

One audience member who spoke to The Times said, 'She suggested that someone texting in the climax of this devastatingly emotional play broke this bond. She seemed genuinely upset.'

Theatre Etiquette in Today's Modern World

According to London Theatre's guide to theatre etiquette, it is extremely important to follow general guidelines to ensure all audience members have a pleasant experience.

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These guidelines include not speaking during the show, no smoking, no phone use, and no photos or videos, to name a few of the most important rules.

Many London theatres allow patrons to bring their own food and drink into the theatre, but it is advisable to avoid strong-smelling foods and snacks that come in noisy packaging, such as crisp packets and sweet wrappers.

Many theatres also sell light refreshments, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages before the performance begins and during the interval. There is no limit to how many refreshments audience members can purchase at the theatre.

Why Audience Behaviour Matters

The incident has reignited debate about audience behaviour in theatres and whether modern technology is changing the way people engage with live performances.

Unlike cinema screenings, theatre productions rely heavily on a direct connection between performers and audience members. Actors often speak of the unique atmosphere created when hundreds of people are fully immersed in a performance, reacting collectively to the emotions unfolding on stage.

For many performers, distractions such as mobile phone screens, ringing devices or audience members talking can break that connection. In smaller venues especially, even a brief flash from a phone screen can be visible from the stage.

A Challenge for Modern Theatre

According to a report by Metro, Pike's comments left audience members 'stunned' and feeling as though they 'had all let her down'.

As theatres continue to compete with smartphones, streaming services and other forms of digital entertainment, incidents such as this highlight the challenges facing live performance venues in the modern era. For many actors, the expectation remains simple: for the duration of the show, audiences should put their phones away and focus entirely on the performance unfolding before them.

The Gone Girl star, who won an Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance in the play, has become the latest performer to highlight concerns about audience distractions during live productions.

Pike's remarks may have divided opinion, but they have also served as a reminder of the unique nature of theatre. Unlike recorded entertainment, every performance is live, shared and unrepeatable. For actors and audiences alike, maintaining that sense of collective attention remains an important part of what makes theatre special.