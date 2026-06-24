Prince Harry has reportedly accepted an offer to stay at a royal residence during a July trip to the UK with Meghan Markle and their children after growing frustrated that a new security review has taken more than six months, according to a source close to the Duke of Sussex.

The issue of Harry's security has been one of the most bitter and persistent threads running through his life outside the working royal fold. After stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to the United States with Meghan, he lost taxpayer-funded police protection in the UK and has spent years trying to challenge that decision through the courts.

He has already lost at the High Court and then at the Court of Appeal, and was left with a bespoke arrangement that requires 30 days' notice, along with his itinerary, before he travels back to Britain.

The Security Stalemate

The latest reported shift matters because Harry had previously made clear that he considered the UK unsafe for his family without what he saw as proper protection. Now, according to the source, the Duke has changed his position and decided that staying at a royal residence, believed to be Buckingham Palace, would be enough for this trip.

That is not quite a small concession. It is the sort of compromise that says more about the state of the security row than any official statement could. Harry has apparently been left waiting for a risk assessment that he was told would take 'a matter of weeks,' only for the process to stretch into more than half a year. The source close to the Duke said that he had grown 'increasingly frustrated with the whole process' and had been forced to alter his stance.

The reported frustration is easy to understand. According to the source, the new assessment has now been completed, but Harry has still not been told the outcome. That leaves him in an awkward and rather maddening position, with a family visit approaching and no clear answer in hand. He is said to have decided that the royal residence offer would be sufficient for this visit, a practical move rather than an emotional one.

Harry's legal fight has already taken him through a grim series of defeats. He appealed first to the High Court and then to the Court of Appeal, both unsuccessfully, before writing to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to seek a fresh review. In the middle of all that, he has continued to argue that threats against him and his family remain serious despite the couple's decision to leave royal duties behind.

The whole thing has become a messy, expensive and deeply public standoff, one that keeps circling back to the same unresolved question, who protects the Sussexes when they are in Britain.

The Invictus Return

The timing of the trip gives the story a second layer. Harry, Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, are scheduled to travel to the UK in the first weekend of July for what is expected to be a week-long stay. According to the source, it will be the first time the entire family has been in Britain together in four years, since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan is also expected to join Harry on stage in Birmingham on Friday, 10 July, for the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games. That detail matters because Invictus is not just another public appearance. It is Harry's signature project, the one initiative that has consistently been presented as his enduring achievement since leaving the royal machine behind.

Sources close to the Sussexes have also said Meghan has taken a 'considerable interest' in the Games and was 'determined' to make the visit happen. That seems to fit the wider picture. The Birmingham event is being framed as a homecoming of sorts, not just for Harry's project but for Harry himself, who launched Invictus in his native country in 2014. It will also be Meghan's first visit to the UK, apart from transiting through Heathrow, since the late Queen's funeral in September 2022.

There is an obvious sensitivity to all of this. Harry and Meghan's popularity with the British public has fallen sharply in recent years after their interviews and Harry's memoir were used to criticise the royal family. Their return will therefore be watched through two different lenses at once, the personal and the political, with security sitting awkwardly in the middle.

The Palace Response

The Palace, the government and the Sussex camp are all being read through the same narrow frame of protection, access and trust. After Harry's Court of Appeal loss, he described the verdict as 'a good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up' and accused the royal household of influencing the outcome to reduce his protection. He has also said the ruling affects him 'every single day' and stops him from bringing Meghan and the children back to the UK.

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A Home Office source pushed back hard, saying, 'The demands of certain individuals have no bearing on the full and thorough review taking place. The Duke of Sussex is perfectly capable of making his own security arrangements for his family if he feels there is insufficient provision at this stage.'

That is where the matter now sits, in the blunt language of official pushback and private irritation. Harry is coming back, Meghan is coming with him, and the question of how safe that return is supposed to be remains stubbornly unsettled. The trip is being presented as a family visit and an Invictus moment, but beneath all that sits the same old argument, unresolved, and still very much alive.