A Chinese paranormal influencer has died aged 24 following a tragic car crash, around a year after she filmed herself destroying a religious statue in a viral video designed to test whether she would suffer supernatural punishment.

Known online as Jiang Xiaorou, the creator had reportedly built a following of around 1.3 million people on Douyin, where she posted videos exploring abandoned buildings, investigating alleged paranormal activity and challenging traditional beliefs surrounding the supernatural.

In August 2025, Jiang attracted controversy after recording herself smashing a statue of Guanyin, a revered Buddhist figure commonly associated with compassion and mercy. The stunt was presented as an 'anti-superstition' challenge. Jiang appeared to be testing the belief that damaging or disrespecting the religious figure could result in divine punishment.

The footage drew criticism from viewers who considered the act offensive and disrespectful. Following news of Jiang's death, the old video resurfaced, with some social media users claiming the circumstances amounted to 'karma' or divine retribution.

Jiang Xiaorou Dies After Weeks in Intensive Care

Jiang was reportedly travelling from Guangxi to Guangzhou in the early hours of 15 July when the rideshare vehicle she was travelling in was involved in a serious crash. According to reports, medical records indicated that she suffered severe trauma, haemorrhagic shock, impaired blood clotting, multiple organ injuries and a serious brain injury.

She was taken to Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hospital, where she reportedly fell into a coma and required mechanical ventilation while doctors treated her in intensive care. Her condition remained critical for several weeks.

Jiang's mother subsequently appealed for financial assistance as the family faced significant medical costs associated with her treatment.

Doctors reportedly continued efforts to save her for nearly a month before an official from Jiang's home village confirmed her death on 10 August.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, meaning the circumstances surrounding the accident are still being examined.

Death Reignites Debate Over 'Viral' Claims

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News of Jiang's death prompted some users to revisit her controversial statue video and suggest that the timing was significant.

The claims have spread largely because of the apparent connection between the August 2025 stunt and her death roughly a year later. Some commenters interpreted the events according to their own religious or spiritual beliefs, while others dismissed the idea that the two incidents were connected.

There is currently no verified evidence showing that damaging the statue caused, contributed to or predicted Jiang's fatal accident. Jiang's family has reportedly asked people to stop 'wildly guessing' about her previous online content and allow her to rest peacefully.

The case has nevertheless demonstrated how controversial online footage can take on new meaning following a creator's death. A video originally presented as an attempt to challenge superstition has now been pulled back into the spotlight, with viewers attaching supernatural explanations to an event that authorities have yet to fully explain.

History of Cursed Deaths

Aside from Jiang, the internet is full of stories surrounding allegedly cursed deaths and eerie coincidences involving public figures. Other influencers have also died in road accidents under circumstances that later attracted attention online.

Restored Truth founder Chandler David Hendry was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Utah at the age of 27.

In another tragic case, TikToker Kara Santorelli died in a head-on collision in 2023, just days after a video in which she spoke about never having been involved in a car accident went viral.

Perhaps the most notable example is paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, who died aged 54 on 13 July 2025 in a hotel room in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. His death came just hours after he completed a tour stop featuring the infamous, allegedly cursed Annabelle doll.