Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in a Louisiana case that brought a dramatic end to years of legal proceedings.

The artist, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was sentenced on Tuesday after entering a plea agreement earlier this year. The deal reduced an original first-degree rape charge, which carried a mandatory life sentence, to third-degree rape.

The sentencing hearing included emotional testimony from the victim and a striking response from the rapper himself, as the court revisited allegations stemming from an incident at his home in 2022.

Victim's Testimony Leads To Lengthy Sentence

During the hearing, the victim addressed the court and urged the judge to impose the toughest punishment available.

According to local reports, she described a violent attack that allegedly took place at Tyler's residence in Prairieville, Louisiana. The woman told the court she had been punched, choked, had braids pulled from her hair and was forcibly raped.

When given an opportunity to speak, Tyler responded directly to the allegations.

'If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,' he reportedly told the court.

The judge ultimately sentenced the rapper to 20 years behind bars, matching the cap outlined in his plea agreement. Third-degree rape in Louisiana can carry a sentence of up to 25 years and does not allow for probation or early release in many circumstances.

Just days before sentencing, Tyler attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that he had not been given sufficient time to consider the consequences. The court rejected that request, allowing sentencing to proceed as planned.

From Chart Success To Courtroom Battles

Mystikal rose to prominence during the late 1990s and early 2000s as one of the standout artists associated with Master P's No Limit Records.

Known for his energetic performances and distinctive vocal style, he became a major figure in Southern hip-hop. His biggest hits included 'Shake Ya Ass', which earned a Grammy nomination, and 'Bouncin' Back (Bumpin' Me Against The Wall)'.

At the height of his success, Tyler appeared poised for a lengthy career in mainstream music. However, legal troubles repeatedly interrupted his time in the spotlight.

The rapper has remained in custody at Ascension Parish Jail since his 2022 arrest.

Previous Convictions And Legal History

The latest conviction is not Tyler's first serious criminal case.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and received a six-year prison sentence. He served that term before being released in 2010.

Years later, he faced separate rape and kidnapping allegations connected to a 2016 case. Tyler spent approximately 18 months in custody before securing release on bond. Those charges were later dropped after prosecutors were unable to obtain an indictment from a second grand jury.

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The 2022 case ultimately proved different. Following his arrest, authorities charged him with first-degree rape along with several other offences, including domestic abuse battery by strangulation and false imprisonment.

His guilty plea in March avoided the possibility of a life sentence but ensured a lengthy prison term.

With Tuesday's ruling, another significant chapter in the career of one of hip-hop's most recognisable Southern voices has come to a close, this time not on stage, but in a Louisiana courtroom.