A major multi-agency search operation is underway for 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, who has not been seen since he disappeared while visiting Horn Island during the Fourth of July holiday. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is currently leading the effort, coordinating with the United States Coast Guard and volunteer search-and-rescue organisations to locate the missing Ocean Springs teenager.

Wells was last reported seen around 3pm on Saturday, 4 July, on the barrier island located off the Mississippi coastline. As the island drew record crowds throughout the holiday weekend, investigators are now pleading for anyone who was in the vicinity to come forward with information. It remains unclear whether the teenager managed to return to the mainland or if he is still in the surrounding waters.

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Authorities Launch Search For Missing Nolan Wells

A coordinated effort to locate the missing teenager is currently active. The United Cajun Navy is also assisting with the search. Cajun Navy Incident Commander Josh Gill provided physical characteristics to help the public identify the 18-year-old. Gill detailed that Wells is about six feet tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds.

Wells had gone to the island on a boat with friends and was allegedly hanging out with a girl before he disappeared. Gill did not immediately respond to a request for additional details, but he strongly encouraged boaters to look out for Wells on Sunday.

Tracking Final Known Movements On Horn Island

The scale of the holiday weekend means numerous people were likely in the vicinity when the teenager was last seen.

'He has not been heard from in close to 24 hours,' Gill said in a video posted to Facebook early Sunday. 'So guys, if you're out there fishing, if you're out there jet skiing, doing whatever you guys are doing, keep your eyes out for Nolan.'

Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan stepped forward to release a public statement, pleading with the general public for any information.

'If you were on Horn Island on July 4, travelled by boat in the area, or believe you may have seen Nolan or even given him a ride from the island, please contact authorities immediately,' Vaughan said in a statement posted to social media. 'Even the smallest detail could make a difference.'

Desperate Family Appeals During Horn Island Search

As the multi-agency search continues, the family is actively seeking answers. Christine Wonsley, the mother of the missing teenager, asked for help with the search on social media on Sunday.

Wonsley revealed that her son was at some point separated from his phone. She noted that the device is back with his family in Mississippi, meaning anyone trying to contact him will not get through.

Did someone give the teenager a lift away from the boating crowds? That remains a pressing question as investigators sift through the available information. It is a wild situation to comprehend for a family waiting for answers (and one that heavily relies on the memories of those who were out on the water). The agencies simply need anyone who remembers seeing anything, or even just regular holiday stuff, to make contact immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-769-3063 or the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Marine Patrol.