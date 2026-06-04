A quiet graduation trip turned into a nightmare for one Alabama family after 20-year-old Auburn University student James 'Weston' Higginbotham vanished without a trace in Japan. What was meant to be a celebratory journey across Kyoto has now become an international search effort filled with fear, hope, and relentless appeals for help.

His disappearance on 29 May has triggered a massive response from Japanese authorities, US officials, volunteers, and a growing online community trying to piece together his last known movements. At the heart of the case is a devastated family clinging to hope while pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Weston Last Seen In Kyoto Train Station

James Weston was last confirmed seen in Kyoto on 29 May, shortly after arriving in Japan with his family on 25 May. CCTV footage later placed him at Yamashina Station, where he was seen disembarking from a train. He was reportedly wearing lavender trousers, a 'Save the Bees' T-shirt, and white sneakers at the time. Investigators believe this was the last verified sighting before he disappeared.

His movements prior to the station remain unclear, with authorities still working to reconstruct his route. Reports suggest he may have been near commercial areas and public transport hubs shortly before he vanished. Despite ongoing efforts, there has been no confirmed sighting since that moment, deepening concern among search teams and loved ones.

Weston is described as 6ft 1in tall with long blonde hair and blue eyes. His family has noted that he may have been emotionally distressed at the time of his disappearance, increasing concern about his well-being.

Emotional Family Plea

Weston's parents, Nancy and Keith Higginbotham, have been at the centre of the public appeal, sharing emotional messages and updates online. In a video message, they thanked supporters across Japan and the United States, saying they felt deeply moved by the global response.

Nancy described their goal clearly, saying that every share online increases the chance someone in Japan might recognise Weston's face. The family has urged people not only to spread information but also to contact authorities immediately if they believe they have seen him.

Keith echoed the urgency, stating that public support has been crucial in keeping hope alive. He added that they believe continued sharing could be the key to locating him, while asking for prayers and privacy as the search continues.

Massive Search Launched With Helicopters And Search Dogs

Japanese authorities have launched an extensive search operation across Kyoto and surrounding regions, deploying around 50 officers alongside search dogs and helicopters. Teams have focused on wooded areas near Bishamondo and Otowa, locations identified after analysing possible movement patterns.

However, weather conditions have made the operation more difficult. A recent typhoon has left parts of the terrain wet and unstable, slowing progress in dense forest zones. Officials confirmed that the search paused at nightfall without any significant findings, but expansion plans were already in place for the following day.

International cooperation has also been reported, with US authorities, including the FBI and embassy officials, assisting local efforts. Volunteers from both Japan and abroad have joined in the search, covering areas that include train stations, cafes, hotels, temples, and hiking routes.

Despite the uncertainty, Weston's family remains determined to continue searching. His mother has consistently updated social media followers, thanking volunteers and officials while urging continued vigilance.