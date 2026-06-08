An American Airlines flight attendant vanished while snorkelling off South Florida before her body was pulled from the surf hours later by stunned fishermen. Investigators now believe Kellie Melinda Williams was fatally struck by a boat whose operator never stopped.

The death of the 31-year-old has triggered an active investigation stretching across the waters near Dania Beach and Hollywood Beach, with Florida wildlife officers searching for the vessel involved and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Williams' body was discovered around 8 p.m. on Wednesday near Hollywood Beach after two fishermen spotted something floating in the surfline. Authorities later confirmed she had suffered blunt force injuries consistent with a vessel strike.

Officials are now investigating who was operating the boat and why nobody reported the collision.

Hours Passed Before Williams Was Found

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, reported by CBS Miami, Williams had been snorkelling or diving near Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park earlier that day. At some point, she disappeared underwater.

Officials have not released a precise timeline of when concerns were first raised, though the eventual discovery of her body several hours later has intensified scrutiny over boating activity in one of South Florida's busiest coastal corridors.

The scene described by witnesses was grim.

'Two fishermen were fishing right off the beach, and I saw them from my window pulling something, then I saw them drag something onto the shoreline,' Emilio Benitez told NBC6 South Florida. 'And it turned out to be a lady's body.'

Investigators publicly identified Williams on Saturday after the medical examiner determined she died from blunt force trauma.

'Based on the investigation, it appears the deceased was snorkelling/diving in the area of Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on June 3,' officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation alongside Hollywood Police detectives. No arrests have been made and authorities have not released details about the suspected boat or the people who may have been onboard.

A Search With Few Answers

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South Florida's waterways are heavily trafficked by recreational boaters, charter vessels and tourists, particularly at the start of summer. Investigators are now relying heavily on witness accounts, marina records and possible surveillance footage to determine whether the collision was accidental, reckless or potentially a hit-and-run on the water.

Authorities are urging anyone who was boating near Dania Beach or Hollywood Beach on Wednesday to contact investigators.

Cases involving vessel strikes can prove difficult to solve quickly, particularly when there is no immediate distress call or identified boat at the scene. Saltwater conditions, tides and darkness often complicate recovery efforts and evidence gathering.

That uncertainty now hangs over a grieving family still trying to process how an experienced snorkeller could vanish in broad daylight without immediate detection.

Williams' parents described their daughter as highly skilled in the water and said she had extensive snorkelling experience. Friends and relatives also revealed she had recently married and relocated from California to Florida.

Colleagues Mourn 'Deeply Saddened' Loss

Williams worked for American Airlines as a Miami-based flight attendant. News of her death spread quickly through the aviation community after the Association of Professional Flight Attendants shared a tribute on social media Friday.

'It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and fellow MIA Flight Attendant, Kellie Williams,' the union said in an Instagram post.

'Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kellie's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.'

American Airlines later issued its own statement expressing support for Williams' family and colleagues.

'We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague,' the airline told NBC6 South Florida. 'Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues at this time.'

The investigation now centres on identifying the boat believed to have struck Williams. Authorities have not indicated whether they believe the operator knew a collision had occurred, though the lack of any emergency report has become a central focus of the case.

For many in South Florida, the tragedy has also renewed attention on the dangers facing swimmers and divers in crowded recreational waters where heavy boat traffic and limited visibility can quickly turn deadly.