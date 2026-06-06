Auburn University student James 'Weston' Higginbotham has been found dead in a mountainous area outside Kyoto after a large-scale international search that followed his disappearance during a family trip to Japan. The 20-year-old engineering student went missing on 29 May, triggering urgent efforts from Japanese authorities, rescue teams and volunteers before his mother confirmed the devastating news.

The case drew widespread attention in both the United States and Japan, with thousands following developments as search efforts unfolded. News of Weston's death prompted an outpouring of condolences from the Auburn University community and supporters who had shared appeals during the search.

Disappearance During Family Trip

Weston was travelling in Japan with his parents and brother when he went missing in Kyoto. Reports say he stayed behind while his family visited a nearby temple. When he failed to respond to messages and his phone location stopped updating, his parents raised the alarm.

He was last confirmed seen near a train station in Kyoto, with investigators later reviewing surveillance footage and tracking his movements before he disappeared. Authorities also examined items left behind at his accommodation as they attempted to reconstruct his final known whereabouts.

Concern quickly grew due to the unfamiliar environment and the fact that Weston did not speak Japanese, complicating early search efforts.

Large-Scale Search Operation

Japanese police launched an extensive search operation across Kyoto and surrounding regions, deploying officers, helicopters and search dogs. Volunteer groups also joined efforts, focusing on mountainous terrain and hiking routes believed to be linked to his movements.

Search teams combed forests, trails and transport hubs as investigators worked to narrow down possible locations. Weather conditions and difficult terrain reportedly slowed progress at times, but operations continued for several days.

Authorities later expanded search zones after analysing CCTV evidence and potential travel routes. Despite widespread coverage, no immediate breakthrough was made during the early stages of the operation.

Read more 10 Photos of James 'Weston' Higginbotham: American Student Reported Missing in Japan 10 Photos of James 'Weston' Higginbotham: American Student Reported Missing in Japan

Investigators concluded through surveillance review and movement analysis that Weston likely travelled alone after leaving the urban area. However, officials continued search operations due to concerns for his safety.

His disappearance prompted international attention, with US officials and embassy representatives assisting Japanese authorities. The case also drew widespread public engagement online, with appeals shared globally to help locate him.

Eventually, a volunteer search-and-rescue team discovered Weston in a mountainous area outside Kyoto. His mother later confirmed his death in a public statement, describing the loss as devastating and expressing gratitude to those who assisted in the search.

Higginbotham Family Issues Heartbreaking Statement

In her statement, Nancy Higginbotham thanked search teams, volunteers and supporters across Japan and the United States who helped during the search.

She said the family was deeply grateful for the time they had with Weston and asked for privacy as they begin to process the loss.

As tributes continue to emerge, the photographs remain among the most visible reminders of the life behind the headlines and of the family now facing what Nancy Higginbotham described as an 'unimaginable loss'.

Auburn University also issued a statement offering condolences, describing Weston as a valued student in the biosystems engineering programme. Community figures in his hometown of Hoover, Alabama, also expressed support for the family during the difficult time.

Authorities in Japan have not yet released further details on the cause of death, and the case remains closed following confirmation of recovery.