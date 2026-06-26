A viral TikTok questioning the reported death of singer Oliver Tree has fuelled online conspiracy theories, with users reviving a so-called '33 Theory' linking him to Kobe Bryant and Juice WRLD through a series of numerical coincidences.

The clip has also reignited speculation that Tree may have faked his death, although there is no verified evidence supporting those claims or suggesting the fatal helicopter crash was anything other than an accident.

Why Fans Are Calling It a Death Hoax

Much of the speculation stems from Tree's long-established reputation for elaborate publicity stunts. Throughout his career, the singer frequently blurred the line between fiction and reality through fake funerals, mock retirement announcements and promotional videos depicting exaggerated versions of his own death.

Because of that history, many fans initially questioned whether reports of the fatal helicopter crash were genuine, while conspiracy theorists claimed Tree had staged his death as another publicity stunt or to escape an alleged dispute with his record label. Others suggested, without evidence, that he had been murdered because he was planning to become an independent artist.

The viral TikTok captures that scepticism. At one point, one speaker asks: 'Do you think Oliver Tree is gone for sure?' before another replies: 'Yes.'

No evidence has emerged supporting claims that Tree faked his death, that the crash was staged, or that it was connected to any dispute involving his music career.

Viral TikTok Pushes the '33 Theory'

The widely shared TikTok claims Tree's reported death came '333 weeks' after Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash, that the singer had 'just reached 3.3 million followers' on Instagram and was 'two weeks away from turning 33'. The speakers argue that the repeated appearance of the number 33 points to a hidden pattern rather than coincidence.

The clip quickly spread across TikTok, where viewers debated its claims. Some users appeared persuaded by the theory, commenting: 'It all makes sense', while another wrote: 'Damn... may the angel numbers 333 protect us all.'

Others highlighted what they believed were additional coincidences, with one user posting: 'Wow, now there's 33 comments', while another simply responded: 'That's just crazy.'

None of the video's central claims have been independently verified, and there is no evidence linking Tree's reported death to Bryant, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep or the repeated appearance of the number 33.

Claims About Record Labels

The discussion then shifts from numerology to allegations involving the music industry. One speaker claims they had 'heard' Tree was 'trying to get out of his deal' or had 'become an independent artist' shortly before his reported death.

The speakers cite Juice WRLD and Lil Peep as examples, alleging that artists who leave major record labels are at greater risk because music streams often surge after their deaths. One speaker argues that when artists die, 'the music numbers go up', implying record companies continue profiting from their catalogues.

The allegations reflect a longstanding online conspiracy theory, but the video provides no evidence to support them. There is no verified link between the deaths of Tree, Juice WRLD or Lil Peep and their recording contracts, business relationships or alleged plans to pursue independent careers.

Why the Number 33 Features Prominently

The theory centres on repeated references to the number 33, which has long featured in online conspiracy communities. Believers often associate it with hidden symbolism and argue that recurring appearances in dates, ages or statistics reveal connections between major events.

Researchers generally attribute such perceived patterns to apophenia, the tendency to identify meaningful relationships in unrelated information. Beyond the numerical coincidences highlighted in the TikTok, no evidence has been presented to support the theory's broader claims.

No Evidence Supports the Viral Theory

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Although the '33 Theory' and death hoax claims continue circulating widely online, none of their central allegations have been substantiated. The purported numerical links to Kobe Bryant, Juice WRLD and Lil Peep, along with claims involving record labels, remain unsupported by verified evidence.

The conspiracy nevertheless illustrates how quickly celebrity deaths can become the focus of viral online speculation. While the phrase 'Oliver Tree death hoax' continues trending across social media, the discussion has been driven by unverified theories rather than established facts.