A photo appearing to show Zendaya with a baby bump has gone viral, prompting fresh pregnancy speculation about the actor and her husband, Tom Holland. However, reports tracing the image to its original source found that the apparent bump had been digitally created.

The image appears to show Zendaya walking with Holland while wearing a crop top that reveals a rounded stomach. As it circulated across social media, some users interpreted the apparent bump as possible evidence that the couple could be expecting their first child, while others questioned whether the photograph was authentic.

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has announced a pregnancy, and neither has publicly commented on the latest image.

Baby Bump Photo Fuels Pregnancy Speculation

The image quickly became the focus of online discussion because it resembled a candid photograph of the couple. Without the original image for comparison, some viewers treated the apparent bump as a possible pregnancy clue.

Others were immediately sceptical. One commenter suggested Zendaya would likely keep any pregnancy private, writing, 'If she hid her wedding really well, she will hide her pregnancy really well too. I'm assuming that's why her and Tom wanna step out the spotlight. They want to start a family in private.'

Other reactions were more dismissive. 'She look like me after I eat Chick-fil-A,' one person joked, while another wrote, 'Not the real image guys.'

The scepticism continued in other comments. 'How? I saw her just yesterday in Spider-Man. She was not pregnant,' one user wrote. Another pointed to Zendaya's recent appearance, saying, 'She literally cut her hair short, yall believe anything.'

The Instagram Post Helped Spread the Image

The image also circulated through social-media posts, including the Instagram post provided as a reference for the story.

Its spread allowed the pregnancy speculation to travel before the photograph's origins were established. The focus subsequently shifted from Zendaya's appearance to whether the image itself was genuine.

The Original 2023 Photo Behind the Viral Image

Reports later identified the genuine photograph on which the viral version was based.

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The original picture was taken in London in 2023 and showed Zendaya walking with Holland without the rounded stomach seen in the circulated version. The later image had been digitally altered to make her abdomen appear rounded.

The discovery established that the viral picture was not a newly surfaced candid photograph, but a manipulated version of an existing image.

The couple have faced fabricated imagery before, including fake photographs that appeared to show their wedding.

Zendaya previously addressed the wedding images after they were mistaken for genuine photographs, adding context to the latest incident involving another altered image of the couple.

Viral Pregnancy Rumour Is Debunked

The original 2023 photograph provides the clearest explanation for the viral baby-bump image. The rounded stomach seen in the circulated version was added digitally and was not part of the genuine photograph.

There is also no pregnancy announcement from Zendaya or Holland. For now, the viral image cannot be treated as evidence that the couple are expecting a child.