Serbia's former president Aleksandar Vučić personally pressured heritage officials to remove protections from Belgrade's former Yugoslav Army General Staff complex to clear the way for a Trump-branded development backed by Jared Kushner, according to a new Financial Times report.

The revelations come days after Serbia formally scrapped the deal, which would have granted Kushner-linked investors a free 99-year lease on one of Belgrade's most symbolic sites.

'Lift the Protections or Resign'

Dubravka Đukanović, former director of Serbia's national heritage institute, told the Financial Times that Vučić and Finance Minister Siniša Mali held several meetings pushing officials to end protection of the former Yugoslav Army General Staff building, according to a summary by Radio Sto Plus.

She said Vučić personally insulted her and her colleagues, calling them 'ignoramuses' and ordering them to take responsibility and clear the way for the project.

According to her account, officials were told they had two options: begin lifting the protections or resign. Mali later repeated the ultimatum, after which Đukanović and one colleague stepped down.

Vučić has acknowledged intervening, reportedly saying it is normal for a president to act in that way.

There is no indication that Kushner or his investors were involved in the alleged pressure.

A Free Site and a Generous Split

The contract, signed in May 2024, would have granted the investor, Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC, a free 99-year lease on the land. The proposed joint venture would have given the investor 77.5 per cent and Serbia 22.5 per cent.

Serbia was also expected to remove the site's protected status, demolish existing buildings at its own expense and hand over the land free of charge. If it missed its obligations by May 2026, the investor could seek compensation, reportedly capped at about £43 million (€50 million).

Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners, backed a roughly £375 million ($500 million) development proposal including a luxury hotel, apartments and a casino, Mandatory reported.

The former General Staff complex, originally designed by architect Nikola Dobrović, was damaged in NATO's 1999 bombing and remains a potent symbol in Serbia.

Prosecutions and Protests

The project began to unravel after prosecutors alleged that officials had falsified documents to justify removing the site's protection.

Culture Minister Nikola Selaković and three other officials, including heritage official Goran Vasić, face abuse-of-office charges. Three face document falsification charges. All four pleaded not guilty when their trial began in February. Prosecutors said in May 2025 that Vasić had admitted falsification during questioning, but he later denied the charges in court.

Affinity withdrew from the project on 15 December 2025, the same day prosecutors filed their indictment proposal. The firm said 'meaningful projects should unite rather than divide', and it has denied influencing the decision to revoke the site's protected status, Mandatory reported.

Thousands of students, architects and heritage campaigners had protested against the plan. Construction Minister Aleksandra Sofronijević said the government decided in August to terminate the arrangement. Serbia confirmed on 16 November that the termination agreement had been signed, with both parties waiving mutual claims.

Kushner holds no formal government post but acts as Trump's lead envoy on peace efforts, according to Mandatory. He has said he makes clear to investors that his government connections do not guarantee special treatment from Washington.