The 2026 World Cup will be staged across 16 host cities and venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada. It is the first time three nations have co‑hosted the tournament, and the expanded format has shaped how FIFA has distributed matches and selected stadiums.

FIFA has chosen a broad mix of locations, from Mexico City's historic Estadio Azteca to the heavily modernised MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The governing body has confirmed stadium capacities and the match schedule ahead of the opening fixture on 11 June.

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Why The United States Is Hosting Most World Cup Fixtures

The United States provides the largest footprint for the tournament, with 11 host cities. These locations include some of the biggest venues in the competition, making them suitable for later knockout‑stage fixtures.

New York/New Jersey's MetLife Stadium will act as a central hub, hosting the final on 19 July. The facility has a capacity of 82,500 and sits just across the Hudson River from Manhattan.

Dallas's AT&T Stadium has a maximum capacity of 94,000, making it the largest venue in the tournament. Because of its size and retractable roof, the Arlington‑based stadium will stage nine games, including a semi‑final.

Other key American venues include Atlanta's Mercedes‑Benz Stadium and Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium. Both are known for their technology, premium seating options and modern design.

Boston's Gillette Stadium and Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field will bring matches to the heavily populated East Coast. Further south, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will stage seven matches, including the third‑place play‑off on 18 July.

What US Midwestern And Western Venues Offer

Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium and Houston's NRG Stadium provide important stops in the central United States. Fans attending fixtures in Kansas City will be able to use newly announced match‑day shuttle buses, which cost £12 ($15).

On the West Coast, fixtures will be held at the San Francisco Bay Area's Levi's Stadium and Seattle's Lumen Field. Seattle has a strong local football culture, and Lumen Field routinely hosts some of the loudest crowds in North America.

To comply with commercial guidelines, FIFA has temporarily renamed many of these US venues. For example, Lumen Field will be officially recognised as Seattle Stadium during the tournament. The same approach applies to all stadiums with corporate naming rights in Canada and Mexico.

Why Mexico's Three World Cup Venues Matter

Mexico brings significant football history to the 2026 tournament with three host cities. Mexico City's Estadio Azteca is becoming the first stadium to host matches in three separate World Cups.

The 83,000‑seat venue hosted the opening match on 11 June between Mexico and South Africa. Estadio Azteca was also the centrepiece for the 1970 and 1986 tournaments, staging some of the competition's most famous moments.

Guadalajara's Estadio Akron and Monterrey's Estadio BBVA complete the Mexican venue list. Estadio Akron is known for its volcano‑inspired exterior and has a capacity of 48,000.

Estadio BBVA is often referred to as 'The Steel Giant', offering spectators views of the surrounding mountains. The Monterrey venue has a capacity of 53,500 and is regarded as one of Mexico's leading modern stadiums.

How Canada Is Preparing Its First Men's World Cup Venues

Canada will host men's World Cup matches for the first time, with Toronto and Vancouver splitting a total of 13 fixtures.

Vancouver's BC Place brings international experience, having hosted the Women's World Cup final in 2015. The stadium has a capacity of 54,000 and will stage seven matches, including two knockout‑round games.

Toronto's BMO Field is one of the few purpose‑built football stadiums in the tournament. It will host Canada's opening group‑stage match on 12 June against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The venue has required structural additions to meet FIFA's minimum capacity, increasing its seating to 45,000.

3 days to go.#FIFAWorldCup matches across 3 nations for the first time ever 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qNZSe7cS0e — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 8, 2026

How The Expanded World Cup Format Impacts Host Cities

The move to a 48‑team tournament means host cities will accommodate more matches than in any previous World Cup. A total of 104 fixtures will be played, placing added demands on local infrastructure and transport.

Cities such as Atlanta and Los Angeles have invested in public transport to improve stadium access. Local organisers are working with law enforcement to manage crowds and ensure spectator safety.

The knockout rounds will also bring high‑stakes matches to multiple venues. The quarter‑finals are split between Los Angeles, Miami, Boston and Kansas City, so fans in different regions will see top‑level games.

Presenting every #FIFAFanFestival location for the World Cup! 📍



The home of football fandom throughout the tournament - visit https://t.co/zJTWWlvUsi for more information. 🗺️#FIFAWorldCup #WeAre26 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 8, 2026

What Travelling Fans Should Know About Regional Logistics

Travel across three large countries presents logistical challenges for teams and supporters. According to PBS News, FIFA has grouped the group‑stage matches into Western, Central and Eastern zones to limit flight times and reduce fatigue.

Dividing host cities into these regions means teams will not have to cross multiple time zones between early fixtures.

As reported by Fox Sports, broadcasters have published detailed venue guides and match schedules to help travellers. Supporters are encouraged to secure accommodation early because of expected high demand.

With the 11 June opening fixture complete, the 16 host cities are now implementing their infrastructure and security plans. The expanded 48-team format ensures that this will be the largest World Cup to date, with the host cities, stadiums and venues at the centre of the tournament.