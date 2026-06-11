Professional golfer Phil Mickelson is facing serious allegations of misconduct that have led to his removal from a San Diego sporting facility. As the case develops, his 30‑year marriage has also come under renewed scrutiny.

The Farms Golf Club reportedly banned the athlete after claims surfaced regarding inappropriate physical contact with a female staff member. Amid these allegations, public interest has shifted toward his spouse, bringing their long‑term relationship into focus.

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Allegations Of Misconduct At The Farms Golf Club

The establishment in California took action against the golfer earlier this year. Reports from Golf Digest indicate that Mickelson approached a woman prior to a round and 'made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her'.

The female employee rejected the advances and notified her supervisors. Mickelson was confronted during his game and instructed to leave the premises.

A spokesperson for the athlete declined to provide extensive commentary. However, the representative asserted to Golf Digest that, 'Any misunderstanding has been cleared up.'

Disciplinary Action Following Staff Report

The venue confirmed members must adhere to a strict code. A representative stated, 'Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action.'

The venue clarified the individual is no longer associated with the club. It conducts reviews according to California law, aiming to ensure accountability while protecting staff privacy.

Mickelson maintained a long‑standing relationship with the club, which 'served as his primary training ground before major championships'. A display honouring him has since been removed.

Three Decades Alongside Amy Mickelson

The athlete has been married to his spouse for 30 years. The pair met in 1992 whilst attending Arizona State University, tying the knot on 16 November 1996.

Amy previously served as a Phoenix Suns cheerleader. She admitted in his 2007 book, One Magical Sunday: (But Winning Isn't Everything), that she knew nothing about the sport initially. She wrote, 'I grew up in a tennis family, and when he told me he was a pro golfer, I thought he worked in the shop at a golf course.'

Health Challenges And Philanthropic Efforts

The couple share three children. The birth of their son on 23 March 2003 was perilous. The golfer explained the situation was 'dangerous', stating, 'We were two or three minutes away from losing her.'

In 2009, Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her husband described the ordeal as 'emotional', though her cancer was caught early and treated successfully.

Together, they co‑founded the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation and Birdies for the Brave. These organisations support youth initiatives and provide direct services to military members.

Defamation Claims Amid Health Leave

The veteran athlete has been absent from professional play since February. His spokesperson confirmed he 'is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf'.

Tom Clare, a defamation attorney, asserted there is 'a great deal of misinformation circulating'. Clare stated, 'While Phil's full attention is devoted to a private family health matter,' he is determined to hold accountable anyone trafficking in false rumours.

The situation continues to evolve as legal counsel monitors the allegations regarding his personal conduct. Amy Mickelson remains out of the public eye, while his representatives manage the consequences of the club's actions and seek to protect his reputation.