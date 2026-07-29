A video appearing to show Donald Trump closing his eyes and lowering his head briefly during Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral has gone viral online, with viewers divided over whether the US president appeared to fall asleep during the memorial service.

The footage, shared on TikTok, showed Trump seated during the ceremony at Washington National Cathedral as political leaders, family members and guests gathered to honour Graham, a Republican senator who served for more than three decades in Congress and became a prominent voice on defence and national security.

The short clip appeared to show Trump with his eyes closed during the service, prompting some viewers to claim he had fallen asleep, while others argued the footage did not provide enough context to confirm what was happening.

The video quickly spread online, with users sharing contrasting reactions in the comment section.

Viral Clip Sparks Debate Over Trump's Appearance

The TikTok comment section became divided, with users offering opposing views about the footage and Trump's appearance during the ceremony.

Some commenters criticised the moment, linking their reactions to broader political disagreements.

One user wrote: 'The guy works hard to fuck up the country everyday ofc he's gonna be tired,' while another commented: 'It's him waking up that bothers me.'

Other users referenced previous political controversies, with one commenter posting: 'When Biden did that......'

Another added: 'And he made fun of Biden.'

Supporters of Trump pushed back against the criticism, with one commenter writing: 'MAGA: HES JUST PRAYING,' while another said: 'Works 16 hours a day, what do you expect?'

The contrasting responses reflected wider political divisions surrounding Trump, with users interpreting the same footage in different ways.

Donald Trump Pays Tribute To Longtime Ally

Trump attended Graham's funeral as political leaders gathered to honour the senator's decades of public service and influence in Washington.

Graham, who died on 11 July at the age of 71 after suffering an aortic dissection linked to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, was remembered during memorial events in Washington before being laid to rest in South Carolina.

The service at Washington National Cathedral was attended by prominent figures, including Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to reports.

During his eulogy, Trump described Graham as 'a true American original' and reflected on their relationship, which developed from earlier political disagreements into a close alliance.

Graham later became one of Trump's most visible Republican allies in Washington and was known for his influence on foreign policy, defence and national security issues.

TikTok Clip Draws Attention Beyond Funeral Service

Read more Lindsey Graham Funeral Video Goes Viral as TikTok Comments Spark Fierce Online Debate Lindsey Graham Funeral Video Goes Viral as TikTok Comments Spark Fierce Online Debate

According to the TikTok post, the video captured only a brief section of the wider ceremony, meaning viewers were reacting to a limited part of the event rather than the full service.

The footage illustrated how brief moments from political events can quickly become online talking points, particularly when viewers interpret short clips without the wider context surrounding the occasion.

The funeral itself remained focused on tributes to Graham's political career and public service, with attendees remembering his role in shaping Republican positions on defence and foreign policy.

The ceremony highlighted Graham's long career in Congress and the attendance of senior political figures from the US and abroad.

While the TikTok video generated debate among viewers, the service itself remained centred on honouring Graham's legacy and decades of public service.