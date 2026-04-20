Bomb threats were reported outside an LA courthouse on Monday as singer d4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Police declared all clear after officers swept the premises and found nothing.

It remains unclear who made the threats or whether they were connected to the proceedings inside the courthouse.

Police Officers Respond to Bomb Threat [VIDEO]

Bomb threat chaos erupts at an L.A. courthouse amid D4vd murder charges. 😳 https://t.co/jJNybfhCrX pic.twitter.com/mTU8Meq5G7 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2026

TMZ footage showed sheriff's deputies informing reporters about the bomb threats before confirming that everything was under control. A reporter at the scene asked one of the officers whether the incident was connected to what was happening inside the courthouse; the officer said he could not comment.

A second officer confirmed that law enforcement was sweeping the premises and that once the area was cleared, members of the public would be permitted to enter.

Does the Bomb Threat Have Anything to Do With d4vd?

Law enforcement has not confirmed any connection between the bomb threats and d4vd's arraignment proceedings. The officer who spoke to reporters at the scene declined to comment on whether the two incidents were related.

The timing of the threats, coinciding with one of the most high-profile arraignments in Los Angeles this year, prompted widespread speculation on social media. However, no named individual or group has claimed responsibility, and no arrests in connection with the bomb threats had been reported at the time of publication.

This is insane. What’s happening??? Y’all wanna go to jail with your pervy and murderous fave? — TeaTea 🧋 (@MsTiti_) April 20, 2026

'This is insane. What's happening??? Y'all wanna go to jail with your pervy and murderous fave?' one person wrote.

Ha, ha!!!!!!!!!!!

Welcome to The World of ""DUMBASS Rappers"".



Rappers do not only CAUSE/CREATE a Very Real Violent Insanity -

Rap Music also CAUSES Wimpy-Little-Sissies to ""PRETEND To Engage in a VIOLENT INSANITY"" with Fake Bomb Threats!



Rap Music-> pic.twitter.com/NNTzYLn0Uv — Joe Flog (@Joefloggy) April 20, 2026

'Ha, ha!!!!!!!!!!! Welcome to The World of ""DUMBA** Rappers"". Rappers do not only CAUSE/CREATE a Very Real Violent Insanity - Rap Music also CAUSES Wimpy-Little-Sissies to ""PRETEND To Engage in a VIOLENT INSANITY"" with Fake Bomb Threats!' another person wrote.

Dv4d Charged With First-Degree Murder

While officers were conducting their sweep, d4vd was inside the courthouse being formally charged. Burke was charged with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered remains were found in his impounded Tesla in September 2025.

Read more D4vd Case Update: How a 'Burn Cage' Led to Singer's Hollywood Arrest D4vd Case Update: How a 'Burn Cage' Led to Singer's Hollywood Arrest

Celeste's family reported her missing in 2024. Prosecutors allege Burke killed Hernandez in April 2025, approximately a year before the arraignment. Prosecutors further alleged Hernandez had been sexually abused by Burke and that she was killed to prevent her from serving as a witness in a related investigation.

Prosecutors alleged that Hernandez travelled to Burke's Hollywood Hills home in April 2025 and that her remains were dismembered approximately two weeks later, according to court filings. Burke's murder charges include special circumstances of lying in wait, murder for financial gain, and killing a potential witness — all of which make him eligible for life without parole or the death penalty if convicted. He also faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and mutilation of human remains. Burke has denied wrongdoing through his lawyers, who said the evidence would exonerate him.

Who is d4vd?

d4vd is a singer and former Fortnite streamer who first rose to fame on TikTok in 2022. He was born in New York and raised in Texas. He released his breakout single Romantic Homicide in 2022, followed by his EP 'Petals to Thorns' and its companion release 'The Lost Petals' in 2023.

The artist has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and has not posted on the platform since September 2024.

d4vd's next court date has not been confirmed. The defence team has said it will vigorously contest the charges.