Tiger Woods is facing fresh legal pressure in Florida after prosecutors won the right to subpoena his prescription records in the DUI case linked to his March rollover crash, while his girlfriend Vanessa Trump is also undergoing cancer treatment. The developments have left the 50-year-old golfer dealing with the kind of public scrutiny he has spent years trying to outrun, this time with a private health matter and a criminal case pulling in opposite directions.

Tiger Woods And The Florida Court Fight

The news came after Martin County prosecutors moved to obtain pharmacy records covering Woods' prescriptions from 1 January to 27 March, including fill dates, pill counts, dosage amounts and any warnings attached to the medication, according to a report by the Associated Press carried by ABC7NY. Judge Darren Steele later ruled that the records could be subpoenaed, though access was to be tightly limited to prosecutors, law enforcement, experts and the defence, with no wider release.

In cases involving high-profile individuals, prescription records often take on significance beyond routine documentation. They are frequently examined closely by legal teams, as they may influence arguments relating to impairment, responsibility, and the strength of the prosecution's evidence.

Tiger Woods 'Returns to Rehab': Golf Legend Jets Back to Switzerland to Resume Treatment Following Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Cancer Diagnosis https://t.co/vsyc9Nuyvy pic.twitter.com/fuB9o0Zrn6 — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 3, 2026

Woods has pleaded not guilty to DUI and to refusing a urinalysis test, after his Range Rover rolled over on 27 March near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities said he was driving at high speed on a road with a 30 mph limit, clipped a truck he was trying to pass and then overturned.

A sheriff's report said deputies found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and described him as bloodshot-eyed, lethargic and slow. A breath test showed no alcohol.

Tiger Woods And The Pressure Around Treatment

The legal case has landed while Woods is reportedly trying to keep his life steady after returning from what reports described as a month in rehab in Switzerland. He has also been linked in recent reports to support for Vanessa Trump, who disclosed a breast cancer diagnosis on 20 May and said she was working with her medical team on a treatment plan.

That adds a second, more personal strain to the picture, one that does not care whether a court calendar is full or empty.

Tiger Woods resurfaces on social media with first post since DUI arrest https://t.co/be1slJXNbC pic.twitter.com/uoHNuZNDZm — New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2026

According to Globe, an insider said Woods had been told to focus on sobriety and overall health, but was finding it hard to do so because of the legal process and what the source called 'more bad news.' The claim is not independently confirmed here, so it should be treated with caution. What is clear is that Woods himself said he was stepping away to seek treatment after the arrest, and that he has now been fighting on two fronts at once.

The irony, if one wants to call it that, is cruelly neat. Woods is not only dealing with a case that could turn on medication records, but doing so while trying to present a picture of recovery.

Even for a man who has lived through scandal before, this one has a particular ugliness to it. The public is not merely watching the golf legend stumble. It is being invited into the mechanics of how and why he stumbled.

Tiger Woods And What Comes Next

Woods has already been down this road before. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the Florida crash, and reports noted that this was his second leave of absence following a car accident, after earlier injuries and recovery periods had already reshaped his sporting life.

Vanessa Trump gives boyfriend Tiger Woods a sweet shoutout as she battles breast cancer: ‘My strength’ https://t.co/4yfp8tSWeh pic.twitter.com/8YC4PNqMn8 — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2026

Reuters also reported in March that he was stepping away for treatment after pleading not guilty, which suggests the defence strategy and the personal one were always going to run side by side.

For now, the court ruling means prosecutors will get a closer look at what medications Woods was prescribed and when. It does not solve anything on its own. But in a case like this, it sharpens the stakes.

The next stage is no longer about whether the records exist. It is about what they show, who sees them and how much damage they do when they are folded into a criminal case already carrying enough baggage to sink a tour bus.

He remains, at least for the moment, a golfer trying to keep his footing while a judge, a prosecutor and a pharmacy paper trail all pull the story in a direction he would plainly rather avoid.