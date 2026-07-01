A single misheard phrase over the mountains of Washington state in June 1947 helped turn 'flying saucer' and UFO lore into a global obsession, after pilot Kenneth Arnold reported seeing nine inexplicable objects near Mount Rainier and a local reporter twisted his description into the shape that would define the phenomenon.

People had been seeing strange things in the sky for as long as they've been looking up. Ancient texts are cluttered with what we'd now casually label UFO sightings, long before anyone had a word for them.

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The prophet Ezekiel wrote of a wheeled chariot filled with heavenly beings; Hindu epics describe airborne chariots of the gods; and the Roman historian Livy noted that, in the winter of 218 BCE, 'a phantom navy was seen shining in the sky.' In other words, the 1947 sighting did not invent mysterious lights. It reframed them.

Centuries later and an ocean away from Mount Rainier, early colonial America had its own share of unsettling reports. In 1639, John Winthrop, then governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, recorded in his diary that three men rowing on a river saw a 'great light' appear above them. When it hung still, Winthrop wrote, it 'flamed up' and grew to about three yards square. When it moved, it drew in on itself 'into the figure of a swine.'

The light, he noted, drifted around for two or three hours. When it finally vanished, the three men discovered they were mysteriously a mile upstream from where they started. Winthrop went out of his way to add that 'diverse other credible persons' saw the same light in roughly the same place. In later entries, he mentions more odd celestial displays, such as a 'light like the moon' that rose over Boston and spat out 'flames and sometimes sparkles.'

Native American nations, whose stories predate Winthrop by millennia, have their own extensive accounts of strange beings and sky phenomena. Those narratives are rarely treated with the same seriousness as a governor's diary or a military memo, but they form a continuous backdrop to the more recent UFO stories that the West elevated and named.

How A UFO Misquote Created The 'Flying Saucer'

The phrase UFO only entered popular usage in the early 1950s, as a more sober replacement for 'flying saucer.' That older term has roots in a single afternoon: 24 June 1947. The skies were clear and visibility was excellent when businessman and civilian pilot Kenneth Arnold took his small plane up near Mount Rainier at about 3 p.m.

What followed was, by any standard, bizarre. Arnold reported seeing nine objects, each flashing a bright blue‑white light, flying in a loose V formation above the Cascade Range. He later calculated that they covered the roughly 50 miles from Mount Rainier to Mount Adams in about 1 minute 42 seconds. Some estimates put that at around 1,700 miles per hour, a speed that was well beyond any publicly known aircraft at the time.

Arnold did not say they looked like saucers. He said their motion reminded him of 'a saucer if you skip it across water.' Viewed side‑on, he described them as thin and flat. When they banked, they appeared more like crescents.

The detail matters, because it was this analogy about how they moved that a reporter turned into a statement about their shape. Newspapers seized on the phrase 'flying saucers', and with that casual misquote the visual template for an entire era of UFO imagery was set.

When Arnold landed in Yakima, he went straight to airport staff and relayed what he had witnessed. Word spread quickly through local media, and the story soon snowballed. The US military, aware of how jittery the public already was in the early Cold War, felt obliged to look into it.

The UFO That Launched A Government Obsession

Part of why Arnold's UFO report caught fire was that he did not fit the stereotype of a fantasist. He managed the Great Western Fire Control Supply Company. He had been an Eagle Scout, a Red Cross volunteer, a family man, a local political candidate. Investigators later remarked on his standing in the community and his apparent lack of motive to fabricate anything.

Lieutenant Frank Brown and Captain William Davidson, who interviewed Arnold in July 1947, wrote that 'it is the present opinion of the interviewer that Mr Arnold actually saw what he stated he saw.' They added that it was 'difficult to believe that a man of [his] character and apparent integrity would state that he saw objects and write up a report to the extent that he did if he did not see them.'

Others in the region then came forward to say they had seen similar objects in the sky. The US military said it had no aircraft in the area at the time. Every official denial seemed to harden the story rather than cool it. Arnold's account was soon credited with sparking a flood of UFO reports across America.

It also pushed the military into something more formal. Later in 1947, officials set up Project Sign, an investigation that would later be rebranded as Project Grudge and eventually as the now‑famous Project Blue Book. None of these efforts produced a definitive explanation for Arnold's sighting. They did, however, help hard‑wire UFOs into the American imagination.

The cultural atmosphere did the rest. As author Robert Sheaffer told Life's Little Mysteries, there was still serious speculation at the time that Mars or even Venus might have habitable surfaces. Against the backdrop of fresh nuclear weapons tests, 'people thought these UFOs were Martians who had come to keep an eye on us.'

What Arnold actually saw remains unsettled. Explanations range from light reflecting off snow‑capped peaks to unusual cloud formations, meteors, birds or highly classified experimental aircraft. Others still insist on extraterrestrial technology. Nothing has been conclusively proven either way, so all interpretations should be treated with caution.

What is clear is the chain reaction. Barely a week after Arnold's flight, on 2 July 1947, rancher W. W. 'Mac' Brazel stumbled across strange debris near Roswell, New Mexico, prompting headlines about a 'flying disc' being recovered. Decades later, in 1994, the US government said the wreckage was from a balloon used in a secret programme to detect Soviet nuclear tests. That did little to extinguish the mythology.

From there, UFOs bled into almost every corner of culture: new religious movements, Pentagon and NASA briefings, CIA files, and a conveyor belt of films, books and television. Yet the image that still anchors much of it, the classic disc spinning across a summer sky, comes down to a single pilot, a confused analogy and a reporter who heard 'saucer' and ran with it.