For decades, stories of crashed UFOs, hidden government projects and secret technology programmes have lived on the fringes of public debate.

The claims are back in the spotlight after new remarks from investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who says a whistleblower possesses direct first-hand knowledge of alleged crash recovery operations and efforts to reverse engineer recovered technology.

The UFO Whistleblower

The latest discussion revolves around Dylan Borland, a whistleblower whom Corbell described as trustworthy, meticulous and deeply committed to telling the truth.

According to Corbell, Borland has endured significant personal and professional challenges while navigating the complex process of speaking publicly about his experiences. Corbell argues that Borland has been forced to carefully balance disclosure with legal and security restrictions that limit what he can discuss openly.

Borland previously testified about witnessing a massive triangular craft near a NASA-related facility. He described an object that reportedly moved silently, interfered with electronic devices and displayed unusual characteristics that he struggled to explain.

The alleged craft was said to be between one and two storeys thick, triangular in shape and equipped with lights positioned at each corner and in its centre. Perhaps most striking was Borland's description of what appeared to be a gold, fluid-like substance moving across the surface of the object.

Claims Go Beyond Sightings

According to Corbell, Borland possesses direct knowledge of crash recovery operations, reverse engineering projects and efforts to integrate recovered technology into human-made systems.

These claims move far beyond eyewitness testimony. Instead of merely observing unusual objects, the allegations suggest that governments or contractors may have actively studied and attempted to exploit recovered technology. Corbell claimed that one of the most important discoveries was not necessarily a craft but its alleged power source.

Many researchers have argued that if advanced non-human technology exists, the true breakthrough would likely be found in its energy systems rather than its external design.

Mystery Surrounding Project Rubik's Cube

Adding further intrigue is discussion surrounding an alleged classified effort known as 'Project Rubik's Cube.' Corbell revealed that he was informed about the project's existence through contacts connected to intelligence circles. According to his account, Borland was allegedly questioned about the project during official proceedings.

Corbell suggested that references to a pyramid-shaped power source and unusual symbols connected to recovered technology may be linked to the project. He also claimed that some information surrounding these alleged discoveries remains classified.

The project has become one of the most discussed elements of the latest disclosure claims because it appears to bridge the gap between sightings and technology recovery.

Claims Continue to Capture Public Attention

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Supporters view whistleblowers such as Borland as key figures in a growing transparency movement seeking greater government disclosure. Critics argue that extraordinary claims still require extraordinary evidence and point out that no physical proof has been publicly presented.

Nevertheless, the discussion continues to evolve. Allegations involving recovered craft, advanced power systems and classified projects tap into some of humanity's biggest unanswered questions.

If even a fraction of these claims were eventually proven correct, the implications would be enormous for science, technology and our understanding of humanity's place in the universe.