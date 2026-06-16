A former FBI agent has suggested that the mystery surrounding several missing and dead scientists may not be connected to UFOs, but instead could involve the alleged use of an 'energy weapon.'

Ben Hansen, speaking to NewsNation, raised the possibility while discussing the unexplained circumstances surrounding the death of a Los Alamos National Laboratory former staffer, Melissa Casias, and the disappearance of retired US Air Force Major General William McCasland.

No evidence has confirmed a connection between them or proven that any weapon was involved. Hansen said some of the available information was 'very weird' and questioned whether the circumstances pointed towards something beyond ordinary explanations.

Ex-FBI Agent on Missing, Dead Scientists

Casias' remains were discovered in the woods after she had been reported missing for nearly a year. Her cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. According to Hansen, one detail that stood out was that her phones had been reset to factory settings and left behind.

'That is not normal. Nobody does that unless you're trying to hide something or hide being found or tracked,' Hansen told NewsNation.

Casias' family has questioned whether the scene surrounding her death may have been staged, although authorities have not confirmed that claim. Hansen said the information publicly available about the case raised questions but did not provide proof of a specific explanation.

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The cases have also fuelled online speculation about possible links to UFO research. However, Hansen said he did not believe McCasland's disappearance was likely connected to UFOs.

'Well, there haven't been any UFO sightings, you know, around here recently. So, I don't think he was taking a board or something like that,' he said.

Instead, Hansen focused on the possibility that McCasland's disappearance could have involved another type of scenario. He said the language used by McCasland's wife when reporting him missing suggested she may have believed he was away on a confidential assignment.

'It might be indicative of somebody who knew, I was warned he was gonna leave, and I have a script, and I have to do what is expected of me,' Hansen said. 'Which is to call the police to report him missing. But in the back of my mind, I know he's okay. He's just off on assignment.'

'Energy Weapons' Theory Discussed

Hansen said another possibility being discussed was whether a directed energy weapon, similar to theories surrounding Havana syndrome, could play a role in some unexplained incidents.

'If that is possible, is it possible that foreign adversaries are targeting US military or contractors and employees for some other new sort of weapon of some sort?' he said.

He suggested such a technology could potentially affect a person's mental state, including causing anxiety, paranoia, or fear. Hansen pointed to research around infrasound, saying certain frequencies below normal hearing levels have been linked to feelings of being watched, anxiety, and distress.

'Infrasound below our normal thresholds is well established that it can give you feelings of paranoia, being watched, anxiety, fear. You can induce that in people,' he said.

The former FBI agent also acknowledged that the idea may sound like a conspiracy theory, but argued that psychological influence through technology, threats, or manipulation was worth considering when looking at unusual cases.

'Because this is so out of character for so many of these people,' Hansen said. 'McCasland was acting anxious the night before; he was not himself. Cassius not that case. They said she appeared normal, you know. But it's not normal to wipe your phone.'

Hansen also suggested that people could potentially be influenced through promises or deception, including being told they were meeting someone and believing they would later return home.

The available information surrounding the cases remains incomplete, and authorities have not linked the incidents to UFOs, energy weapons, or foreign actors.

The issue has also reached the White House, with officials saying they would look into the matter and coordinate with relevant agencies. President Donald Trump said he would review the situation, while press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she would seek information from federal agencies.