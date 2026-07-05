Thames Valley Police have released crash reconstruction footage in a renewed appeal to trace 31‑year‑old fugitive Emmanuel Sakyi, nearly four years after a drink‑driving crash in Milton Keynes that killed his seven‑month‑old daughter.

The video, showing how Sakyi's car collided with another vehicle on Bletcham Way in December 2022, accompanies a fresh push to find the father, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in his absence after failing to appear for trial.

A jury at Aylesbury Crown Court unanimously found Sakyi guilty in his absence of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been on the run since before the trial, and police say he remains at large.

Drink‑Driving Crash That Killed Baby Emmanuela

The crash followed a lengthy legal process in which details of the collision were set out in court. Prosecutors said Sakyi had been driving his grey Peugeot 508 at more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he travelled on the wrong side of Bletcham Way for a significant distance.

His car then collided with an oncoming green Fiat 500. His daughter, Emmanuela, was not secured in a child seat but was sitting on the lap of her mother, 34‑year‑old Ruth Oppong, in the front passenger seat. The baby suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Court Hears Failures Over Child's Safety

Court proceedings outlined the failures that led to the fatal crash. Prosecutor Daren Samat told the court that Sakyi did not meet his legal responsibility to ensure his daughter was properly secured, allowing her to be carried on her mother's lap instead.

Following a trial, Oppong was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, suspended for two years. She was convicted of aiding and abetting causing death by dangerous driving and causing unnecessary suffering or injury to a child.

Police say Sakyi left the scene of the collision and has avoided arrest since. Officers are now warning that anyone helping him to evade capture could face prosecution.

Police Target Possible Support Network

Investigators believe it is unlikely that Sakyi could remain hidden for several years without assistance. As part of that line of enquiry, officers arrested a 40‑year‑old woman from Milton Keynes on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released under investigation.

Thames Valley Police say they are focusing on anyone who may be providing accommodation or other support to Sakyi, and have repeated that assisting a person convicted of a serious offence can carry significant penalties.

New Footage Released In Appeal For Information

To support the latest appeal, detectives have released video reconstructions of the crash along with images of the damage to the vehicles involved. Detective Inspector Justin Thomas, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said he hoped the material would encourage people with information to contact police.

'Nearly four years ago, seven‑month‑old Emmanuela lost her life because her father chose to drink drive,' Thomas said in a statement released on Sunday. 'Emmanuel Sakyi should be behind bars. Instead, he remains at large. We have made an arrest and are continuing our enquiries to locate Sakyi, but we still need the public's help.'

Detective Inspector Thomas said the death was an entirely preventable tragedy.

Description Of Fugitive And Police Warning

Police have described Sakyi as a black man of medium build with black hair and brown eyes, about 5ft 3in tall.

Thomas urged anyone who may be sheltering him to consider the seriousness of his 15‑year sentence and to come forward.

Thames Valley Police say their investigation remains active and that they are continuing to appeal to anyone who knew the family or has seen Sakyi since the collision. Anyone who believes they have spotted him is advised not to approach him and to call 999 immediately.