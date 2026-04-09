It is once again that time of year when young men aged 21 in Thailand are called up for the country's annual military conscription. Yearly, the military draw has captured the global attention due to its high-stakes drama as viral videos from selection centres show young men collapsing, fainting, and sometimes crying in shock after drawing the dreaded 'red card,' while others dancing in relief and celebration after drawing the 'black card'.

🔥🚨JUST IN: A viral clip from Thailand captures a young man dramatically fainting after drawing a red card in the country's annual military conscription lottery.



The red card means he is required to serve 2 years of mandatory military service, while a black card would grant him… pic.twitter.com/hfbWxAbGDl — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 8, 2026

Thailand's Annual Military Conscription Lottery

Under the Military Service Act, thousands of 21-year-old Thai men report to schools and community halls nationwide between 1 April and 12 April. They participate in a high-stakes lottery that determines the next two years of their lives: either immediate exemption or mandatory service in the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

According to The Nation, the 2026 selection process is being carried out with an emphasis on 'integrity, modernity, and transparency'.

The lottery serves as the final resort for those who do not volunteer and is only triggered if recruitment quotas remain unfilled. Men undergo physical examinations to ensure they meet height and chest circumference requirements.

🚨MUST SEE: This is the annual military draft lottery in Thailand that happens every year at the beginning of April.



Young men are required to draw either red or black. Red means two years mandatory service and black means exemption. pic.twitter.com/LhDOsZUGFK — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) April 7, 2026

Although the draft seemed to be men-centric, transgender women must still attend selection centres to present medical exemption certificates and are usually exempted because their appearance 'does not match their birth gender'.

Meanwhile, those deemed fit are seated in rows to await the draw. The tension is often so palpable that military personnel are positioned behind the draftees to catch those who might lose consciousness, as seen on the viral videos.

How Thailand's Draft Lottery Works: Red or Black?

The mechanics of the lottery are simple but life-altering. Participants draw a single card from a box:

Black Card: Grants an immediate exemption from service.

Grants an immediate exemption from service. Red Card: Results in mandatory military service, typically lasting two years.

Service terms may be shortened for volunteers or those with university degrees—sometimes to as little as six months. However, drawing a red card in the lottery typically mandates a full two-year term, regardless of educational background.

@dailymail This is the hilarious reaction of a man who was spared from having to serve in the Thai military. Thailand requires men aged 21 or over to attend a 'lottery' day every April where they must enlist in the military for a two-year stint, before being recruited at random. Every year, videos of Thailand's military conscription lottery are shared on social media as young men discover whether or not they will be exempt from the service. 🎥 TikTok/ @หมู่โจอี้ #military #lottery #thailand #reaction ♬ original sound - Daily Mail

While some see it as a way to instil discipline, some view it as a disruption, 'I just want to live like a normal young person and be free,' said one attendee.

Chakrit Kaewkum remained steady as he stepped forward to register after drawing a red card. 'I am okay with either outcome. I leave it to fate. It's not that difficult as it's only two years,' AFP reported.

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A Surge in Volunteers

This year, there's a surge of volunteers. Reports indicate that nearly 30,000 young men chose to volunteer for service.

'The rise of nationalism in Thailand could be a factor, while a career in the military may be seen as stable when economic opportunities are uncertain,' political analyst Yuttaporn Issarachai said.

Draftees receive around 11,000 baht (£256 or $343) monthly which is slightly above the minimum wage with food and accommodation included.

As the 2026 conscription cycle nears its conclusion, the debate over mandatory service continues. While the government has hinted at a transition to a fully voluntary system by 2027, for the thousands of men standing in line this April, their fate still rests entirely on the colour of a card pulled from a jar.