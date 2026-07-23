Four Republicans broke ranks with President Donald Trump on Thursday, joining Democrats to pass a resolution demanding he end the war with Iran, only for a companion effort to collapse hours later in the Senate.

The vote in the House of Representatives, held on 23 July 2026, marks the second time this year that a war powers resolution against the Iran conflict has cleared the chamber.

It comes as the war grinds into its fifth month, oil prices climb past £79 ($100) a barrel, and American troop deaths mount. Trump has previously branded the Republicans behind such rebukes 'losers' and 'grandstanders', and few in Washington expect this round to change his approach.

House Hands Trump a Second Rebuke in Five Months

The House voted 214 to 208 to adopt a war powers resolution introduced by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington. The measure directs the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities against Iran or any part of its government or military, including potential ground forces, without explicit authorisation from Congress.

Four Republicans crossed the aisle to back it: Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett and Warren Davidson. Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, told colleagues on the House floor that after '60 days of hostilities, you've got to come to us' for authorisation.

The vote followed Trump's notification to Congress on 10 July that military action against Iran had formally restarted after he declared a monthlong ceasefire 'over'. Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, presidents must notify Congress within 48 hours of any resumption of hostilities, and Thursday's vote was Capitol Hill's first formal response since fighting resumed.

BREAKING: In a major blow to Trump, the House just passed an Iran War Powers resolution aimed at blocking military action against Iran.



The vote was 214-208.



Four Republicans joined Democrats: Fitzpatrick, Davidson, Massie, and Barrett.



Trump’s stupid and reckless war must… pic.twitter.com/4iwo6Hbw67 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 23, 2026

Why Trump Keeps Calling His Republican Critics 'Losers'

Trump has a well-documented habit of savaging Republicans who vote against him on Iran. After the House first adopted a similar resolution in June, he branded the four defectors 'grandstanders' and called their vote 'unpatriotic' in a Truth Social post.

When the Senate followed suit days later, passing its own version 50–48, Trump wrote that 'Four Republican Losers voted with the Dumocrats, and Iran asked my people what that all means. These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!' He separately dismissed the vote as 'poorly timed and meaningless' and accused the Senate of having 'provided aid and comfort [to] the Enemy'.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, waved off the impact of the vote entirely, telling reporters the resolution 'has no significance' and blaming its passage on Republican absences. The president has continued to escalate rhetorically even as lawmakers push back: this week he threatened that 'major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves' should Houthi forces keep attacking shipping.

Senate Kills Companion Bill Hours After House Vote

Any momentum from the House vote stalled almost immediately. Roughly two hours later, the Senate voted 47 to 49 against advancing its own war powers resolution, sponsored by Democrats and aimed at forcing the same end to hostilities.

Only one Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, joined Democrats in support, while Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against the motion. Two senators who had previously voted for war powers measures—Bill Cassidy of Louisiana voted no, while Rand Paul of Kentucky did not vote—underscored how fragile the Republican rebellion remains.

Because the House measure is a concurrent resolution, it carries no legal force even if both chambers eventually adopt matching text. Concurrent resolutions are not presented to the president for signature or veto and therefore cannot compel the administration to act, a limitation that has defined every one of the roughly dozen war powers votes Congress has held on Iran this year.

The War's Mounting Cost: 18 Dead, £29.6bn Spent

The political manoeuvring unfolds against a darkening battlefield picture. The Pentagon has spent £29.6 billion ($37.5 billion) on the Iran war so far and is now seeking an immediate £52.9 billion ($67 billion) in additional funding from Congress. Overall US casualties in the conflict have reached 18 service members, including three Army soldiers killed by Iranian missile and drone attacks in Jordan and one soldier killed when a downed Iranian drone detonated in Iraq.

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Support for the war is fraying even among Trump loyalists. A Politico poll released this week found a 13-percentage-point drop since May in the share of MAGA voters who say the conflict is worth its economic costs. Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks of New York has gone further than a symbolic vote, announcing plans to introduce a resolution calling on the Speaker to sue the White House, telling reporters, 'I'm gonna force a vote on that so that we can now go to the courts and sue the administration for not following the will of Congress.'

For now, Congress has rebuked the president in words but not in law, leaving Trump free to press on with a war that both his own base and the opposition are increasingly eager to see end. But Thursday's vote may ultimately matter less for what it did than for what it revealed: a Congress that knows how to rebuke but has forgotten how to constrain. As the war enters its fifth month and the political costs mount, the real question is whether a legislature that cannot stop a conflict it opposes can ever reclaim the authority it has ceded.