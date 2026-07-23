The House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution on Thursday aimed at forcing an end to US military action against Iran, marking the second time in two months that lawmakers have moved to rein in President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict.

The resolution passed by a narrow 214-208 margin. Four Republicans crossed party lines to back it, the same four who broke with their party when a similar measure came up for a vote in June.

The Four Republicans Who Broke Ranks

Reps Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Tom Barrett of Michigan — the same four Republicans who crossed the aisle on a similar resolution in June — joined all Democrats in supporting the resolution.

Speaking to CNN's Brianna Keilar the evening before the vote, Massie said there was more support among House Republicans for reining in the administration's military authority over Iran. He said he expected more Republicans to come on board with war powers resolutions if they were brought up again, adding that he would be happy to vote on one every day but did not think it necessary.

Fitzpatrick has framed his repeated crossovers as a matter of legal obligation rather than opposition to the war itself. When he first broke ranks in June, he said in a statement that the War Powers Act of 1973 requires any conflict exceeding sixty days to be brought before Congress, adding that was why he voted in favour of the resolution and that the law must be followed.

The resolution was sponsored by Rep Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat. Speaking ahead of the vote, Jayapal called it a vote of conscience. She said it required lawmakers to find the strength to do what was right for the American people and to send the clearest and strongest message to the president that the House of Representatives was reasserting its authority over war. She added that the war must end.

Mounting Toll of the Conflict

The renewed push comes as the human cost of the conflict continues to climb.

Eighteen US troops have died since fighting between the US and Iran broke out in February, with four of those deaths occurring since 17 July, per Pentagon figures. US forces have also suffered close to 500 injuries, roughly a hundred of them in the past fortnight alone.

Democratic Rep Jason Crow of Colorado, an Army veteran, said in a statement that 18 American servicemembers had been killed since the war began. The vote came nearly a week after three US military personnel were killed in an Iranian attack on a base in Jordan.

BREAKING: In a major blow to Trump, the House just passed an Iran War Powers resolution aimed at blocking military action against Iran.



The vote was 214-208.



Four Republicans joined Democrats: Fitzpatrick, Davidson, Massie, and Barrett.



Trump’s stupid and reckless war must… pic.twitter.com/4iwo6Hbw67 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 23, 2026

Symbolic, Not Binding

As with the first resolution passed in June, Thursday's measure carries no legal force.

It was adopted as a concurrent resolution, meaning it does not go to Trump's desk and cannot compel him to act. Even if it had been passed as a joint resolution requiring presidential sign-off, Trump would retain the power to veto it.

The Senate was expected to vote on a separate war powers resolution of its own later on Thursday, though its passage was understood to depend on attendance from both parties.

Read more National Defense Authorization Act Vote Collapses as Iran War Revolt Rocks Trump's Pentagon Plan National Defense Authorization Act Vote Collapses as Iran War Revolt Rocks Trump's Pentagon Plan

Trump's Response to the Defectors

The president has not been quiet about the four Republicans breaking with him. After the first successful vote in June, Trump described the defectors as unpatriotic.

Though non-binding, the resolution is the second formal signal from the House that a bipartisan bloc, however small, is no longer willing to give Trump a free hand on Iran without a fight.

With troop casualties rising and no resolution to the conflict in sight, the repeated votes underline growing unease in Congress, even if they cannot force the president's hand.