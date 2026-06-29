Anna Faris has revealed that a joke aimed at US First Lady Melania Trump was removed from the latest Scary Movie film before its cinema release. She said the joke never made the final edit as she reflects on the franchise's boundary-pushing humour.

Speaking to Dexerto, the actress said she had hoped to take her iconic character, Cindy Campbell, in a more overtly political direction. Faris envisioned Cindy as someone who had disappeared down a 'classic MAGA rabbit hole' and embodied the conspiracy-fuelled behaviour seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One deleted scene featured Cindy delivering herself a motivational speech while heavily intoxicated in her truck. Looking into the rear-view mirror, she tells herself: 'Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best.'

Faris admitted she was disappointed the moment did not survive the final edit.

'There was a moment where I am getting wasted, like so drunk. I am in my truck and I look into the rearview mirror and I say, "Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best,"' Faris recalled. 'That didn't make it, but I liked my little winking there.'

Reports later suggested the scene was removed during post-production for pacing rather than political reasons.

A Swipe at Melania Trump's Signature Campaign

The line referenced Melania Trump's 'Be Best' initiative, launched during President Donald Trump's first administration. The campaign focused on children's wellbeing, online safety and opioid awareness. It became one of the First Lady's most recognisable public projects.

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Melania has often responded firmly to criticism and has previously described herself as 'one of the most bullied people in the world'. The phrase 'Be Best' has nevertheless remained a frequent source of satire in popular culture.

Faris insisted she was unconcerned about causing offence. She argued that the Scary Movie franchise has always thrived on pushing boundaries and mocking every corner of popular culture.

'I'm in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I'm the lead of it,' she said. 'I participate in offensive ideas. I think I can kind of do anything. It liberated me.'

What Scary Movie 6 Meant for Faris

The latest Scary Movie instalment, released on 5 June, reunites Faris with original stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Regina Hall. The reboot lampoons everything from artificial intelligence and social media to political controversies and modern horror films.

It has also enjoyed the strongest opening weekend in the franchise's history, marking a successful return for the original creative team.

While the deleted 'Be Best' gag never reached audiences, Faris' comments offer a glimpse into the jokes left on the cutting-room floor. They also underline that Scary Movie remains committed to courting controversy, even when some punchlines never make the final cut.

The film has placed Faris back in the spotlight after years away from the franchise. Alongside promoting Scary Movie, she has reflected on returning to the role that launched her career and expressed appreciation for reuniting with the Wayans brothers more than two decades after the original film.

As for Melania Trump, she has maintained a relatively limited public schedule during her second tenure as First Lady. She has continued to promote projects linked to her public initiatives while making selected appearances at official White House events and cultural engagements.