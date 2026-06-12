Donald Trump will not attend the United States' opening World Cup match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, 12 June, with three close MAGA allies set to represent him instead after the President was loudly booed during his high-profile appearance at the NBA Finals in New York.

The news came after Trump's ill-fated trip to Madison Square Garden earlier this week, where he became the first sitting US President to attend an NBA Finals game. The New York Knicks, on a 13-game winning streak, hosted the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3.

On the court, the storyline should have been Victor Wembanyama's 32-point performance, which dragged the Spurs back into the series with a 115-111 victory. In reality, much of the attention shifted to the stands, where Trump's arrival triggered heavy security and an audible chorus of boos when he appeared on the Jumbotron.

The Knicks had not lost in 46 days before that night. Online, aggrieved fans stitched together their own logic: Trump arrives, the run ends, the Garden goes flat.

Some supporters, predictably, pushed back, but the perception stuck quickly enough that sections of the Knicks fanbase blamed him for 'jinxing' the team. Cardi B, who performed at half-time, went further, accusing Trump of bringing a 'dark' energy to the arena.

The White House response was hardly low-key. An official video released afterwards attempted to rewrite the mood inside the building, overlaying loud cheers and 'USA' chants over television broadcasts that had captured widespread booing.

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The doctored sound only fed the row, with critics accusing Trump's team of trying to airbrush an awkward public moment.

None of that has been officially acknowledged, but the contrast between what was heard in the arena and what appeared online was stark enough to fuel days of argument.

Against that backdrop, Trump's decision to skip the USMNT's World Cup opener feels less like a scheduling quirk and more like a tactical retreat from another potentially hostile crowd.

Instead of the President, three of his most trusted officials will take their seats in a box at SoFi Stadium. According to Andrew Giuliani, Secretary Marco Rubio, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and Secretary Sean Duffy will attend in his place.

'Yeah, he's not going to end up attending the opening game,' Giuliani told Talksport, framing the call as a matter of logistics rather than optics. 'As we said, his schedule is tight, but I know that he's going to be engaged throughout this World Cup.'

World Cup Stage Becomes New Arena For Trump Allies

The World Cup, hosted by the United States, is already doubling as a political backdrop. The presence of Rubio, a long-time Republican figure, alongside senior cabinet officials Mullin and Duffy ensures the Trump administration will still be visibly represented as Mauricio Pochettino's United States side begins their campaign against Paraguay.

Giuliani suggested that Donald Trump's absence should not be interpreted as disinterest. 'I believe Secretary Rubio will be attending along with Homeland Security Secretary Mullin and Transportation Secretary Duffy,' he said, before sketching out the familiar image of a president who enjoys dramatic re-entries.

'But the one thing, having known President Trump now for 30 years, what I could tell you is expect the unexpected, right? Always expect a cliffhanger with him. All I would tell you is that throughout the course of this tournament, it wouldn't surprise me if we saw him engaged more and more with the World Cup.'

There is, as yet, no confirmed plan for Trump to attend later matches, and no independent schedule has been released to support Giuliani's suggestion. Nothing is confirmed, so any assumptions about further presidential appearances should be taken with a grain of salt.

Donald Trump, The USMNT And An Unavoidable Political Subplot

If Trump stays away from the pitch, politics will still find its way into the stands. Rubio is expected to sit close to California Governor Gavin Newsom for the opening match at SoFi Stadium.

The sight of the Republican senator and the Democratic governor in neighbouring seats will not be accidental theatre. Both men are widely reported to be weighing presidential runs in 2028, and their presence at a global sporting showcase offers them an easy opportunity to test their profiles and camera appeal before a vast international audience.

So while the USMNT focuses on Paraguay and Pochettino worries about tactics and selection, the presidential no-show adds another layer to an already charged occasion. The first day of the World Cup has already produced its share of controversy, and the tournament has not even settled into its rhythm.

What happens later in the tournament, and whether Trump eventually decides to test the mood of a World Cup crowd, are open questions that now hang awkwardly over every USMNT fixture.