Attorney General Todd Blanche has vowed that the Justice Department 'will not back down' from the president's agenda, even as cases against his perceived adversaries keep running into trouble in court.

Many of the department's investigations into Donald Trump's adversaries have been rejected by grand juries, dismissed by judges or stalled, according to the Associated Press.

'This Will Not Stop Us'

Blanche has said the department will cooperate with the new Democratic-led Congress, but insisted it will not back down from Trump's agenda, AP reported. 'This will not slow us down. This will not stop us,' he told Fox News.

His defiance contrasts with the department's record. Over nearly two years, it has launched a series of investigations into Trump's perceived adversaries. Before the election, it unsuccessfully sought an indictment against former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and charged two former FBI officials in a complaint that a judge swiftly dismissed.

It has also accelerated an investigation into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and filed a fresh criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey using an unusual manoeuvre, according to AP.

Comey separately faces charges in North Carolina of threatening the president over an Instagram post showing seashells spelling '86 47'. He has pleaded not guilty, WJLA reported, and the trial has been pushed to 2027.

Comey and James Cases Remain Unresolved

The best-known prosecutions remain in limbo. On 24 November 2025, Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the indictments of Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, ruling that Lindsey Halligan had been unlawfully serving as interim US attorney when she obtained them. The dismissals were without prejudice, The Washington Post reported.

Comey had been charged with lying to Congress, and James with mortgage fraud. Both denied wrongdoing.

The department appealed. When the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard arguments on 15 September, two of the three judges appeared sceptical of the government's position, the Post reported.

'Under your reading of the statute, a nefarious, ne'er-do-well executive could do exactly that,' Chief Judge Albert Diaz told the government's lawyer.

Even if the department wins, the cases could face further obstacles. Comey has argued that the statute of limitations on his charge has expired, which the department disputes.

Departures and a Hostile Congress

The department is also losing staff. It has shed thousands of career employees and several senior leaders. After the election, the Senate-confirmed heads of the National Security, Civil and Civil Rights divisions all announced their resignations, AP reported. Their replacements will serve in an acting capacity.

'What that means for DOJ, potentially, is just a lot of inaction,' Greg Brower, a former senior FBI official, told AP.

Aakash Singh, a top Blanche aide, reportedly told US attorneys to prepare for a 'wartime' footing and suggested more could be pushed out. The department said the remark concerned public safety.

Democrats plan to investigate the department's conduct. However, AP noted they have limited tools, since criminal contempt referrals would go to the Justice Department itself.

Tensions are already rising. Aaron Reitz, the top federal prosecutor in Houston, sent Sen. Richard Blumenthal a warning letter over his inquiry into funding for Trump's White House ballroom. Blumenthal rejected the warning, while Trump accused Democrats of 'extortion' over their planned investigations and ordered the attorney general to investigate.