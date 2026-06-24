Katie Price has said she was stunned to learn that Gareth Gates is finally ready to speak about their brief 2002 fling, with the Pop Idol runner-up set to appear in her new Sky documentary, Nothing To Hide. The revelation lands at a time when Price's private life is already under a bright, unforgiving spotlight, which makes the timing feel, frankly, a bit mad.

The pair's names have been linked for years because of a romance that never fully left the gossip cycle. In 2002, Price and Gates were briefly involved, and the relationship has lingered in public memory ever since. The source says it was later revealed that Price helped Gates lose his virginity while she was pregnant with her first child, Harvey, a detail that has followed both of them for more than two decades.

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Price, now 48, told the launch crowd that she could hardly believe Gates had agreed to take part. She said, 'Imagine meeting someone 25 years ago and then they sort of ghost you.' It is the kind of line that lands because it sounds less like a polished media answer and more like someone still slightly baffled by the whole business.

She went on to suggest that the mystery around his silence had lasted far longer than it should have. In her telling, Gates had believed she had done something wrong, when that was not the case. Once he returned to the story, she said, the truth looked very different. The moment, as she described it, seemed to hit them both at once. That is the stuff celebrity television is built on, the old wounds, the delayed answers, the private history dragged back into the light.

Past Is Part Of The Pitch

The documentary appears to be leaning directly into that appetite for the personal. According to the source, Nothing To Hide is designed to offer the most real and most honest look at Price's life so far, including some of the hardest battles she had faced up to that point. Former lovers are being given a chance to have their say, which is a neat way of saying the series is not planning to tiptoe around any of it.

That is also why Gates' involvement matters. He is not being billed as a guest for decoration. He is there to speak, finally, about what he thought happened between them. For years, he had stayed quiet. Now he is stepping into a programme built around Price's own version of events, and that alone gives the story its charge. There is a natural tension in that setup. Whose memory carries more weight after 25 years, and does anyone actually get to own the past once it has become public property?

The source says other former partners will also take part, though it does not name them all in detail. That wider cast matters because it suggests the documentary is not just revisiting one relationship, but trying to build a broader portrait of the woman behind the headlines. Price has spent years in the public eye through a string of relationships and marriages, from Peter Andre to JJ Slater, and the series appears to be using that history as part of its frame rather than trying to scrub it away.

What Comes Next

There is one more wrinkle. The documentary was filmed before Price's latest marriage to Lee Andrews, which began at the start of this year. The source says it is unclear whether she will address that relationship, or the ups and downs around it, during the series. That uncertainty matters because it leaves the newest chapter of her life hanging just outside the frame. Sometimes that is more revealing than a tidy answer.

For now, the key point is simple enough. Price has not only agreed to revisit an old romance, she seems genuinely surprised that Gates is willing to do the same. That gives Nothing To Hide a stronger hook than another glossy celebrity confessional. It becomes a conversation between two people who have spent years being talked about, and who are now, at last, talking back. Whether that brings closure, awkwardness or a fresh round of headlines is another matter entirely. With this lot, it usually does.