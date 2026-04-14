President Donald Trump briefly posted and then deleted an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Jesus-like role, triggering backlash across political and religious circles.

The post, which appeared on Truth Social on 12 April, showed Trump in flowing robes appearing to heal a man, before it was taken down hours later. Trump later said the image was meant to depict him 'as a doctor,' not a religious figure, but the visual and timing have kept the controversy in focus.

Trump's Jesus AI Image

The image showed Trump dressed in white and red robes, placing his hand on a man lying in a hospital bed, with light radiating from his figure. The background included American imagery such as the US flag, bald eagles, and military elements, blending religious symbolism with national identity.

The version Trump shared was not original. It had first appeared online in February, posted by conservative commentator Nick Adams, with messaging that framed Trump as someone 'healing' the country. The version reposted by Trump appeared slightly altered, with additional visual elements noted by observers.

The post remained live for roughly 13 hours before being deleted without explanation at the time.

🇺🇸 The “Trump Jesus” image wasn’t new — it had already been shared on February 4 by Nick Adams, who was appointed by Donald Trump as Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values.

The main contrast? In Nick’s version, the “angelic soldier” above… pic.twitter.com/aRlVUAVkM9 — Rizvana Raza 🇮🇷 (@Rizvana_Raza) April 13, 2026

Trump Says Image Was Misinterpreted

Speaking to reporters the next day, Trump confirmed he had shared the image but rejected the idea that it depicted him as a religious figure.

'I thought it was me as a doctor,' he said, adding that it was meant to show him 'making people better.' He also suggested that media coverage had exaggerated the interpretation, calling the reaction overblown.

The clarification marked a rare instance where Trump removed a post following backlash, rather than leaving it up or expanding on it.

Backlash Extends Beyond Political Opponents

The reaction to the image was not limited to critics. Several religious figures, including conservative Christian voices, publicly criticised the post, describing it as inappropriate or offensive given the imagery used.

The response stood out because it included pushback from groups that have traditionally supported Trump.

Some religious leaders framed the issue as one of symbolism rather than intent, noting that imagery associated with Jesus carries a specific meaning that goes beyond political messaging.

What Experts Mean by 'Messiah Syndrome'

The phrase 'Messiah syndrome' began circulating online shortly after the image went viral. It is not a formal medical diagnosis but a term used in psychology to describe a pattern where someone sees themselves as having a special role to save or fix others.

In clinical terms, it is often grouped with what is called a 'saviour complex' or 'god complex,' where a person may feel uniquely responsible for solving large-scale problems or helping others in a grand way.

Mental health professionals generally avoid diagnosing public figures without direct evaluation, and no expert has formally linked this specific incident to any condition. However, past commentary from psychiatrists has discussed similar themes in Trump's public behaviour, often in the context of leadership style and communication.

'Donald Trump is an authoritarian in waiting who acts as though he believes himself to be God,' Psychiatrist Dr Justin Frank, who has more than 40 years of experience in psychoanalysis, told Salon in 2018.

The image was posted shortly after Trump publicly criticised Pope Leo XIV over comments related to foreign policy and conflict in the Middle East. The proximity of those events added another layer to how the post was received, particularly among religious observers.