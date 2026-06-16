A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot remove references to slavery and climate change from exhibits and signs in national parks. U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley issued a preliminary injunction on 12 June ordering the National Park Service to restore the materials nationwide and stop further changes.

The decision followed a February lawsuit by conservation, historical and scientific organisations. They argued that the removals breached laws governing the National Park Service and represented an effort to sanitise the historical record for visitors. The materials must be reinstated before the Fourth of July.

The Judge's Ruling And Requirements

According to PBS News Judge Kelley described the administration's actions as an effort 'to rewrite the Nation's history with a white-out pen'. In her ruling she stated that under the guise of promoting American dignity this Administration seeks to share a limited history by ordering the removal of all signs, displays, and interpretive exhibits at national parks that do not align with its preferred narrative, thereby telling half-truths.

The preliminary injunction mandates the full restoration of affected content at all National Park Service sites, an immediate halt to additional removals or revisions, and weekly status reports on progress. It applies to dozens of exhibits and signs that had been targeted, such as those concerning slavery at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia and climate change threats at Fort Sumter National Monument in South Carolina. The court tied the deadline to the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Read more Trump's Board Voted Him a New Kennedy Centre Fund Hours After a Judge Tore His Name Off the Building Trump's Board Voted Him a New Kennedy Centre Fund Hours After a Judge Tore His Name Off the Building

Changes Made Under The 2025 Executive Order

As per The White House President Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 titled 'Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History'. The measure instructed federal agencies to review and eliminate content at parks, monuments and museums that might inappropriately disparage Americans past or living or cast the country in a negative light.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum followed with guidance directing National Park Service staff to implement the changes. This resulted in the removal or alteration of numerous interpretive materials.

Specific cases included exhibits on enslaved people at George Washington's Philadelphia residence, a sign detailing climate threats at Fort Sumter and references to Indigenous history at Acadia National Park in Maine. Advocacy groups as per CNN said at least 45 signs were affected following reviews ordered across more than 430 sites managed by the service.

The Legal Challenge From Conservation Groups

The coalition that filed the February lawsuit included the National Parks Conservation Association, the Association of National Park Rangers and the Union of Concerned Scientists. They maintained that national parks serve as America's largest classroom and that the public deserves complete, factually accurate accounts of history and science.

The groups contended that the policy had forced staff to censor content on subjects including civil rights, Indigenous experiences and environmental science. Judge Kelley agreed that the removals set a dangerous precedent of censorship and sanitisation. She noted that history cannot be faithfully told while excluding the experiences of communities whose contributions, struggles, and achievements form an important part of our Nation's story. One post on X highlighted the ruling requiring re-installation of signs and exhibits on topics like slavery and climate change.

Judge orders Trump officials to re-install signs and exhibits at national parks on topics like slavery and climate change



President Trump last year directed the Interior Department to make changes to parks, monuments and memorials to address any “false revision of history.”… — Left of Black (@LeftOfBlack) June 15, 2026

The preliminary injunction provides interim relief while the broader case continues. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision. National parks must now restore the disputed materials in compliance with the court order as preparations advance for major anniversary commemorations.