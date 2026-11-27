US President Donald Trump has claimed the war in Ukraine might have been avoided if Russian President Vladimir Putin had remained in the G8, blaming former US president Barack Obama for supporting Moscow's exclusion.

Trump said Putin was 'very insulted' by the decision and argued that Russia's continued presence in the group might have changed the course of events. His comments renew attention on his preference for engagement with Moscow as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel on Thursday, 26 November, Trump revisited Russia's departure from the G8. The call took place at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, with First Lady Melania Trump also taking part.

Trump: “If Putin stayed a member of G8, Obama wanted him out, we wouldn’t have this war right now. Putin was very insulted when they voted him out, and now it’s G7. I’d like to have him back.”



Dementia strikes again? Russia was expelled from G8 BECAUSE they invaded Ukraine, not… pic.twitter.com/QGD25fNmxl — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) November 27, 2026

'When he was a member of the G8, if he stayed a member, President Obama wanted him out. And if he stayed a member, you might not have this war right now. He was very insulted when that happened,' Trump said.

He went on to say that Canada and the United States had also opposed Russia's continued membership, adding that he believed other countries had voted the same way. Trump said he would have preferred Russia to stay in the group, arguing that discussions about Ukraine might have been more productive with Moscow involved.

What Really Happened When Russia Left the G8?

The G7's response followed Russia's military intervention in Crimea and its subsequent annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula. On 2 March 2014, leaders announced they were suspending preparations for the planned G8 summit in Sochi, citing Russia's actions in Ukraine and the principles underpinning the group.

The leaders reiterated their position on 12 March, warning that a Russian annexation of Crimea would violate Ukraine's sovereignty and international law. Russia formally annexed the peninsula later that month.

Instead of meeting in Sochi, the leaders held their summit in Brussels on 4 and 5 June 2014. The group continued meeting without Moscow in the G7 format. The change is often described as Russia's suspension from the G8, although the practical result was that the other members met without it.

The chronology matters when assessing Trump's suggestion. The wider conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in 2014; Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, a major escalation of that conflict.

The G7's stated position was that Russia's actions against Ukraine meant meaningful discussions could no longer take place within the G8 framework.

Trump's comments present a counterfactual: that keeping Putin in the group might have prevented the war. They do not establish that Russia's exclusion caused the conflict, or that continued G8 membership would have changed Putin's decisions.

Trump Continues to Back Engagement With Putin

During the Thanksgiving call, Trump was also asked whether Putin could attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Florida on 14 and 15 December. He said the Russian leader could attend if he wanted to, while acknowledging that some people would oppose his presence.

'If it were up to me, I'd like to have him,' Trump said. The Kremlin said no decision had been made about Putin's attendance, while Putin had indicated he would consider the possibility after discussing it with Trump.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump also addressed Russia's military actions in a Truth Social post. He said he hoped Moscow would pull back its military aggression against territories across Europe, arguing that this could help bring about a swift settlement to the war in Ukraine.