Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar, a 30-year-old climber widely recognised online as the 'Spider-Man of Yemen,' has died after falling into a volcanic crater. The tragic incident, which was caught on video and shared across social media, happened while he was undertaking a high-risk ascent in the Al Dhale province.

Local reports say the content creator was navigating the 120-metre Haradhat Damt crater without harnesses or safety ropes when he lost his footing. Known as a 'fearless climber,' he frequently scaled steep cliffs and recorded the feats for his online audience. His sudden death concludes an internet career built on extreme physical risk.

How The 120-Metre Volcanic Crater Fall Claimed His Life

The fatal accident occurred on Friday, 12 June, as he attempted to conquer the internal rock faces of the dormant Haradhat Damt crater. As reported by Al Jazeera, he was ascending the challenging terrain completely devoid of safety equipment, leaving him highly vulnerable to any slight misstep.

Video footage currently circulating online captures the precise moment the climber lost his grip on the sheer wall. He is seen plummeting into the deep geological formation, prompting immediate alarm among local observers. Given the sheer drop, observers said there was little chance of self-arrest or survival.

He built a reputation for conquering vertical cliffs and hostile volcanic landscapes. Regional reports noted he was also known for his signature move of writing names in white chalk high up on the rock walls, leaving temporary markers of his achievements.

Estes foram os momentos finais do aventureiro Al-Qa'qa' Antar Al-Absi, o "Spider-Man do Iêmen", antes de cair na cratera do vulcão Haradha (Damt), no Iêmen.



Ele escalava a parede interna da cratera sem qualquer equipamento de segurança, como sempre fazia.



Escorregou, perdeu o… pic.twitter.com/EprKxFcM0G — Conservatism And Elegance 🇺🇲 (@ThayzzySmith) June 13, 2026

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Why Rescue Operations Inside The Damt Crater Took Nearly 24 Hours

Following the catastrophic fall, emergency responders were dispatched to the site in Damt. However, the unique topography of the crater presented severe challenges for the local authorities. The steep rocky terrain and lack of accessible pathways severely restricted their movement.

Civil Defence was forced to deploy specialised diving and water rescue teams to navigate the base. They also had to bring in extensive lighting units due to the sheer depth and difficult visibility within the cavernous space.

The hazardous conditions inside the geological structure meant that standard rescue protocols had to be adapted on the fly. Yemen Monitor and other regional outlets confirmed that Civil Defence ultimately recovered his body on Saturday, with the exhaustive recovery mission taking nearly 24 hours to complete.

Yemen’in "Örümcek Adam" lakaplı ünlü tırmanışçısı Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar’ın düştüğü kraterden cansız bedeninin çıkarılması için yürütülen çalışmalar, yüksek sıcaklıktaki kükürtlü su ve arama-kurtarma ekipmanlarının yetersizliği nedeniyle sonuçsuz kaldı. pic.twitter.com/8l8KYNayzE — 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 (@HamdiCelikbas) June 13, 2026

The Severe Economic Pressures Behind His Viral Free-Climbing Stunts

Also known in regional reports as Qaqaa Antar al-Absi, the internet personality garnered a massive digital following through his terrifying ascents. While audiences marvelled at his agility, local news outlets have highlighted the bleak reality behind his physical feats. His motivations were deeply tied to financial survival rather than mere thrill-seeking.

Yemen Online reported that he had previously spoken about how severe poverty pushed him to undertake these life-threatening climbs, saying the extreme stunts served as his primary way to earn money in a severely depressed economic environment. He risked his life to secure basic resources.

The tragic end of his internet career has sparked regional discussions regarding the extreme lengths individuals will go to for income. Observers note that the pressure to produce engaging viral videos often masks the desperate circumstances of the creators. His passing highlights these underlying societal issues.

Authorities continue to warn the public against attempting unassisted climbs in the volatile volcanic regions of Al Dhale. The site of his final climb remains notoriously dangerous even for fully equipped professionals.