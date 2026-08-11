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President Donald Trump appeared to nod off during a White House science briefing on Monday as he signed an executive order overhauling childhood vaccine recommendations, with critics crying junk science over claims linking shots to autism.

The 80-year-old was filmed with eyes closed and head tilting while National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya addressed the Oval Office ceremony. Videos shared widely showed the moments as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr stood nearby.

Trump Struggles To Stay Awake at Vaccine Ceremony

Footage from the Oval Office event on 10 August captured President Trump repeatedly closing his eyes and tilting his head during remarks by Dr Jay Bhattacharya on the new vaccine schedule.

The executive order calls for reducing recommended childhood immunisations from 17 or 18 to 11 diseases and splitting the MMR vaccine into three separate shots at different visits. Trump claimed children receive a vaccination the size of a bottle of soda saying bad things happen in too many cases.

Bhattacharya stated 'today is a historic day for public health in this country' while discussing the autism data science initiative funded by the administration. Trump has faced similar scrutiny in previous briefings this year including cabinet meetings and Oval Office events.

Officials including Kennedy watched as the president appeared to drift with multiple instances of closed eyes lasting several seconds each. The ceremony also featured claims about vaccine volumes pumped into children.

Critics Denounce Policy Claims as Junk Science

Medical experts and Republican Senator Bill Cassidy swiftly criticised the order as lacking scientific basis with Cassidy saying 'vaccines do not cause autism'.

Decades of studies involving millions of children across multiple countries have found no link between vaccines and autism according to public health bodies and detailed reviews.

The American Academy of Pediatrics warned the changes spread confusion and could delay protection against preventable diseases amid a measles outbreak exceeding 2318 cases in 2026 so far.

Critics labelled the focus on debunked connections as junk science noting the order promotes parental choice but risks lower uptake and increased hesitancy. Earlier this year the administration released $600 million (£444.1 million) in vaccine funding for global programmes after delays over safety questions.

Trump linked the reforms to finding answers on autism rises though scientific consensus holds genetics and environmental factors play the main role without vaccine involvement. The White House maintains the recommendations align with peer nations like Denmark and maximise informed consent for families.

White House Defends Focus and Stamina

A White House spokesperson rejected health speculation insisting the president remains sharp and energetic throughout duties. Trump has previously blamed boredom for closed eyes in meetings stating he does not sleep much.

The order directs research into vaccine timing sequencing and alternatives while covering the 11 core shots without cost sharing in programmes. Public health groups urge parents to follow paediatric advice over the measures amid falling vaccination rates post pandemic.

Videos of the nodding circulated on social media into Tuesday drawing irony over past references to other leaders.

Holy bananas. Watch Trump struggle to stay awake through a literal anti-science briefing.



​Bizarre behavior, junk science, and a total detachment from reality.



​Wtf is happening? Watch and tell me I'm losing my mind. 👇 pic.twitter.com/W8wJqoHInc — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 10, 2026

The latest clips from Monday's ceremony show Trump opening his eyes briefly before closing them again as speakers continued leaving the full implications of the science briefing under ongoing review by medical authorities.