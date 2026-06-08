The civil case involving Steven Tyler has taken a new turn after his legal team asked a US court for permission to re-question the woman accusing him of teenage abuse, citing what they describe as newly disclosed information. The request centres on claims that the additional material could be relevant to her long-running allegation that she suffered lasting emotional distress linked to their relationship in the 1970s.

A judge is now considering whether to allow further depositions before the case proceeds to trial later this year, in a development that could significantly shape the scope of the proceedings

New Evidence Claim Sparks Fresh Legal Bid

According to court filings cited by TMZ, Tyler's lawyers argue that information recently revealed by the accuser raises questions about alternative sources of emotional trauma. The filings claim she disclosed a separate issue in her personal life that led her and her husband to seek marriage counselling, alongside evidence that she has recently begun therapy.

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The legal team argues that this information was not previously known and may be relevant to assessing claims of long-term emotional distress allegedly caused by Tyler. They are seeking to re-open questioning of both the accuser and her husband in order to clarify the context of earlier testimony. The request has been described in filings as necessary to test the basis of the emotional distress claim that remains central to the civil abuse case.

Opposing lawyers, however, have strongly rejected the move, arguing it amounts to what they describe as a 'fishing expedition' into highly personal aspects of the accuser's private life, including marriage counselling and therapy sessions.

Allegations and Background to the Civil Case

The accuser, previously known as Julia Holcomb and now legally named Julia Misley, alleges she was sexually abused by Tyler when she was 16 years old during the 1970s. She has stated in court documents that the alleged relationship caused emotional trauma that has continued for decades.

Tyler has consistently denied all allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct. The case forms part of a broader civil lawsuit in which the remaining claim focuses specifically on emotional distress, rather than the broader set of allegations that were originally filed.

The dispute has drawn attention due to Tyler's high-profile status as a long-standing figure in rock music and frontman of Aerosmith, as well as the decades-old nature of the allegations.

Previous Ruling Narrowed Scope of Claims

In April, a judge significantly narrowed the case after dismissing most of the claims brought by Misley. The ruling left only a limited emotional distress claim tied to alleged conduct in California to proceed.

That decision was viewed as a partial legal victory for Tyler's defence team, reducing the scope of evidence and allegations that will be considered at trial. However, the remaining claim still allows both sides to present evidence relating to the alleged impact of events described by the accuser.

The court is now being asked to consider whether additional depositions could further clarify or challenge the basis of that remaining claim.

Dispute Over Further Questioning

Tyler's legal team argues that re-questioning is necessary to address inconsistencies and to fully examine the cause of alleged emotional distress. They maintain that the newly disclosed details were not available during earlier depositions and therefore justify further inquiry.

The accuser's legal representatives have strongly opposed the request, arguing it is intrusive and intended to pressure witnesses. They also allege that earlier depositions included inappropriate conduct by members of Tyler's legal team, claims which are disputed.