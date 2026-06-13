The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is coming to the White House this weekend for the first time ever. The planned UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, on 14th June is planned as part of celebrating 250 years of the United States. The event also coincides with US President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

UFC president Dana White described the upcoming event as one of the top moments in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. The event will feature high-profile bouts, including the main event for the lightweight title between current champion Ilia Topuria and two-time UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira will lock horns with Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

The UFC Octagon has been built on the South Lawn and will host a total of seven fights. However, there won't be public tickets for the White House seating area and the section near the Octagon is expected to be invite-only. An estimated 4,300 people will be in the area, most of whom could be military personnel because Dana White had mentioned that Freedom 250 is also a way to thank members of the US armed forces for their service.

Tensions between Topuria and Gaethje are already peaking before the fight as the contenders continue to engage in an escalating feud on the social media platform X. The fighters blamed each other for crossing the line by talking about their families.

'You should've kept your father out of this. He was the one calling me a short guy and saying you'd smash me, all while holding a beer in his hand. Then you started talking about my divorce... Idiot,' Topuria wrote on X. 'When I put you to sleep and you're lying there next to the rose, I'll look at your father and ask him one simple question: Who's the short one now?'

You should’ve kept your father out of this.



He was the one calling me a short guy and saying you’d smash me, all while holding a beer in his hand.



Then you started talking about my divorce and telling the world you wouldn’t want to be my roommate.



Idiot.



First, we’re… https://t.co/siCzS9rNUj — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 8, 2026

Topuria concluded his post by saying he would 'break' Justin. However, Gaethje was quick to respond by saying that he never said a thing about Topuria's wife.

'Proving my point. Insufferable little b**** boy. Never said a thing about your wife. You want to speak words to my father then act like I crossed some line,' Gaethje wrote in a scathing response to Topuria on X.

Proving my point. Insufferable little bitch boy. Never said a thing about your wife. You want to speak words to my father then act like I crossed some line. We already fighting buddy. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 8, 2026

Topuria's Net Worth

Topuria reportedly has a net worth of up to $5 million. His primary sources of income include UFC fights, performance bonuses, endorsement deals, pay-per-view share percentages, corporate sponsorships, and even multiple successful businesses outside UFC.

Since 2020, Topuria's earnings trends have surged, given his undefeated record and status as a multi-division champion. Note that he bagged an impressive $2.4 million in October 2024 from his fight with Max Holloway.

Topuria has established himself as a marketable sports star, bridging European, Spanish, and Georgian markets. His charismatic image has translated into premium partnerships with global brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Prozis, as well as Oblack Caps & Venum.

What sets Topuria apart is his entrepreneurial spirit outside of MMA. Over the years, he has built a financial empire through corporate investments in European tech and telcos, as well as a sharp focus on brand development.

Justin Gaethje Tops Topuria's Net Worth Considerably

Gaethje professional mixed martial arts career began in 2011. As a current competitor in the lightweight division of the UFC, Gaethje is popular for his electrifying fights. He has often been able to boost his earnings through frequent Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

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The UFC fighter has reportedly amassed a fortune of more than $9.2 million over his career. For instance, he pocketed $2.6 million in his bout against Max Holloway in 2024 and $1.2 million for his lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020. Gaethje also earned $1.1 million for winning the 'BMF' title against Dustin Poirier in 2023 and over $1 million in 2023 in a majority decision win against Rafael Fiziev.

The professional fighter has also built his net worth through pay-per-view shares and diverse brand sponsorships. Note that Gaethje also maintains several sponsorships with major brands like ONX Sports and Gains in Bulk, and even launched his own apparel and lifestyle brand called Violent 1.