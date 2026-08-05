Three lions have died from suspected heatstroke at a Tokyo zoo, marking the first time extreme heat has been linked to lion deaths in the facility's 62-year history.

Mugi, Ichigo and Luena died within six days after suffering dehydration and multiple organ failure during a sudden rise in temperatures. Ten of the zoo's 16 lions became ill, with some losing consciousness or becoming too weak to stand.

The deaths have raised an unsettling question as Japan endures another brutal summer: if animals native to Africa cannot withstand Tokyo's increasingly hot and humid conditions, how prepared are the country's zoos for the climate ahead?

Lions Fell Ill Within Days

Tama Zoological Park, located in Hino in western Tokyo, first noticed unusual behaviour among its lions on 18 July.

The animals became lethargic and stopped eating as temperatures climbed. By 22 July, 10 lions required medical attention.

Some developed severe symptoms, including an inability to stand and loss of consciousness. Staff suspended the lion exhibit and the zoo's popular Lion Bus service on 23 July as the animals' conditions deteriorated.

Mugi, a three-year-old lioness, died on 28 July. Eleven-year-old Ichigo died on 31 July, followed by 15-year-old Luena on 2 August.

All three had been born at the zoo.

Post-mortem examinations found that the lionesses were severely dehydrated and had suffered multiple organ failure. While those findings point towards heat stress, the zoo said further tests were needed before an official cause of death could be confirmed.

Several of the surviving lions have recovered, but others remain under treatment.

Why Could African Lions Not Cope?

Lions are native to some of Africa's hottest regions, but experts say Tokyo presents a different kind of danger.

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African lions are adapted to dry heat and can seek shade during the hottest hours. Tokyo's summer combines high temperatures with intense humidity, making it more difficult for animals to release heat and regulate their body temperature.

Temperatures in the capital rose to nearly 39°C during the second half of July. Indoor sections of the lion enclosure reportedly reached around 30°C.

Zoo officials said the animals had not previously suffered such serious heat-related symptoms. The deaths are believed to be the facility's first involving lions and extreme temperatures since it began keeping the animals more than six decades ago.

Staff attempted to cool the sick lions with water sprays and fans. They also administered medication and intravenous fluids.

Spot air-conditioning units are now being installed inside the holding areas. The zoo is reviewing its heat protocols, while the lion exhibit will remain closed until further notice.

Deaths Spark Animal-Welfare Questions

The incident has prompted criticism from animal-rights campaigners, who argue that captive animals have limited ability to escape dangerous conditions.

In the wild, lions can move between shaded areas, rest during the day and change location in response to heat. Animals inside zoos depend on enclosure design and staff intervention.

No other species at Tama Zoological Park had displayed similar symptoms at the latest update. However, officials said keepers were monitoring all animals more closely as high temperatures continued.

The case could place pressure on zoos across Japan to reassess cooling systems designed for summers that were historically less severe.

Japan Creates New 40°C Warning

Japan's heat has become so intense that the national weather agency introduced a new category this year for temperatures of at least 40°C.

The term translates roughly as a 'cruelly hot day' and sits above the country's previous 'extremely hot day' classification for temperatures exceeding 35°C.

Japan recorded its first days under the new category in July. Hundreds of monitoring stations have since registered temperatures above 35°C, while thousands of people have required emergency treatment for heat-related illnesses.

Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to use air conditioning, drink water and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.

The deaths of Mugi, Ichigo and Luena show that Japan's escalating summer heat is not only a human health emergency. It is also forcing zoos to confront whether their animals can survive conditions their facilities were never designed to handle.