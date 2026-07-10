Ukraine is stepping up its military operations this summer by leveraging advanced American surveillance technology to isolate a highly contested territory. Using artificial intelligence to map out vulnerabilities, Kyiv intends to sever Moscow's access to a critical peninsula by targeting its vital logistics and supply networks.

While this bold strategy marks a significant escalation in the conflict, military experts are watching closely to see whether the high-tech plan can permanently shift the balance of power.

US Surveillance Aircraft Spots Strategic Target

A US-built surveillance aircraft patrolling the rough waters of the Black Sea in early March picked up signs of enemy activity near Ukraine's southern coast. Video feeds from the flight revealed what appeared to be Russian troops and military hardware occupying an offshore platform within a local gas field.

Ukraine's navy launched an assault on the platform using a group of maritime drones. As a Russian Ka-27 helicopter touched down to rescue the troops and recover their equipment, a Ukrainian quadcopter dived into the aircraft and detonated on impact.

The clash destroyed more than $1.5 million (approximately £1.1 million) worth of Moscow's military hardware and dismantled a vital base used to launch attacks on nearby territories, according to naval officials in Kyiv. The encounter marked the opening move in a broader campaign by Ukraine, which relies on extended-range unmanned aircraft to systematically drain enemy assets.

Zelenskyy Launches 40-Day Pressure Campaign

In the wake of these actions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a 40-day campaign designed to pressure Moscow into halting the conflict, an initiative set to conclude at the start of August.

He later introduced a 40-day 'influence operation' aimed at forcing Moscow to bring the hostilities to an end, with the initiative scheduled to wrap up in early August.

Shield AI V-BAT Expands Ukraine's Reach

The US-built Shield AI 'V-BAT', a long-range surveillance drone that originally located the offshore platform, has become a pivotal asset in the offensive.

'We focus on targets that are expensive, strategically valuable, or difficult to replace,' explained a Ukrainian naval drone operator using the call sign 'Negative'.

Shield AI co-founder @brandontseng2 on VBAT battlefield importance



“VBAT is an asset that can contribute to building a targeting package by operating while GPS and communications are jammed”



“Can do the same mission as a Predator drone… but in a more affordable, survivable… pic.twitter.com/vzqXFnAxbx — Brett Krieger (@BrettKrieger12) July 10, 2026

Kyiv has been able to expand its attacks against supply lines, fuel depots and military hubs thanks to scouting missions flown far behind enemy lines.

'One of its biggest advantages is its range,' the drone operator said. 'Because the V-BAT can observe from long range, we're able to confirm what's there, collect detailed imagery and provide intelligence without getting too close to the target.'

Deep Strikes Intensify Across the Front

According to Ukrainian Defence Minister Mikhailo Fedorov, Kyiv doubled the number of attacks launched more than 30 miles beyond the enemy front lines during June.

Fedorov added that the increase in deep strikes means drones will soon turn Crimea 'into an island'.

US AI Technology Shapes the Battlefield

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Following a 2025 freeze on US intelligence, France now supplies two-thirds of Kyiv's intelligence data. While locally developed drones use Starlink, the American AI-powered V-BAT remains superior at evading S-400 air defence systems, despite a Reuters report documenting 50 crashes worldwide. This real-time combat testing allows technology updates to outpace those developed by peacetime militaries.

As the operator known as 'Negative' concluded: 'We are working all the time as a team... So it improves both them and us.'