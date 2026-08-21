Donald Trump once told voters that a £17.6 trillion ($24 trillion) national debt would be the moment America became 'unsalvageable', and the country has now sailed past £29.4 trillion ($40 trillion) on his own watch.

The gross national debt crossed the $40 trillion threshold for the first time in history this week, according to the United States Treasury, deepening fears of a slow-building fiscal crisis.

The milestone lands roughly a decade after Trump, then a presidential candidate, cast himself as the one man who could tame the country's borrowing and warned that a far smaller figure would push the nation past the point of no return.

The gap between that promise and the present total, much of it added during his two terms, has turned an old campaign warning into an awkward measure of his record.

The Warning Trump Issued on the Campaign Trail

The debt was one of Trump's signature grievances during his first run for the White House. In a 2016 campaign speech, he told supporters that the country was approaching a threshold from which it could not recover.

'We're at $18 trillion now. We're soon going to be at $20 trillion,' he said, before pointing to a higher figure economists had flagged. 'That $24 trillion, we're very close; that's the point of no return. That's when we become Greece. That's when we become a country that's unsalvageable.'

He paired the warning with a boast about his own command of the subject. 'I call myself the king of debt. I'm great with debt. Nobody knows debt better than me,' he told an audience in 2016, adding that while he liked debt for his own businesses, he did not like it for the country, which he said was 'sitting on a time bomb'.

The pledge that followed was specific. Speaking to The Washington Post in 2016, Trump said he could clear the entire national debt, then about £14 trillion ($19 trillion), 'over a period of eight years' by renegotiating trade deals and driving economic growth.

Economists dismissed the claim as arithmetically impossible at the time, and the newspaper's fact-checker awarded it the maximum four-Pinocchio rating.

How the Debt Reached $40 Trillion

The reality has moved in the opposite direction from the promise. The Treasury's daily statement showed total public debt outstanding at £29.4 trillion ($40.047 trillion) on 18 August 2026, a figure that includes about £23.7 trillion ($32.27 trillion) held by the public and £5.7 trillion ($7.78 trillion) in intragovernmental holdings.

The total had more than doubled in under a decade, from £14.7 trillion ($19.95 trillion) when Trump was first sworn in during January 2017.

Trump's own contribution to that pile is substantial. According to Treasury data, the gross national debt stood at £26.6 trillion ($36.2 trillion) the day after his second inauguration and had climbed past £29.3 trillion ($39.9 trillion) by 14 August 2026, an increase of more than £2.7 trillion ($3.7 trillion) in the current term alone.

Taken together with the £5.7 trillion ($7.8 trillion) added during his first term, the debt has grown by roughly £8.5 trillion ($11.5 trillion) across his time in office.

Several forces drove the latest surge. Rising costs for Social Security and Medicare, nearly £882 billion ($1.2 trillion) in annual interest payments, tax cuts enacted under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and a run of tariff refunds pushed spending sharply beyond revenue.

The Treasury reported a £318 billion ($432 billion) deficit for July, the fourth-highest monthly shortfall in American history, and the gap for the first ten months of fiscal 2026 has already exceeded the total for all of the previous year.

What the Milestone Means for the Economy

Budget analysts warn the trajectory is unsustainable. The Peter G Peterson Foundation, a fiscal watchdog, calculates that £29.4 trillion ($40 trillion) works out to roughly £86,000 ($117,000) for every person in the country and about £218,000 ($297,000) per household, a sum it notes is close to the combined economies of China, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and India.

Read more America's Debt Hits $40 Trillion: Over $1T Interest Bill Nearly Matches Defense Spending America's Debt Hits $40 Trillion: Over $1T Interest Bill Nearly Matches Defense Spending

The strain shows most clearly in what it costs simply to service the borrowing. Interest payments have become one of the government's largest single expenses, and the Congressional Budget Office projects that debt held by the public will climb from about 101 per cent of gross domestic product this year to 120 per cent by 2036, eclipsing the previous record set just after the Second World War.

Watchdog groups say the arithmetic leaves few painless choices, warning that a full-blown debt crisis could take hold unless lawmakers raise taxes, cut spending, or attempt both.

Trump, for his part, has largely stopped talking about the debt he once branded a time bomb, omitting the phrase 'national debt' entirely from his record-length State of the Union address in February. The point of no return he described a decade ago has come and gone, and the bill is still climbing.