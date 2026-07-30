American singer and actor Trace Adkins' wife has become the subject of renewed interest after the country music star shared harrowing new details about surviving a near-fatal shooting by his second wife more than three decades ago.

During a recent appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, the 64-year-old singer revealed how he survived a gunshot wound that passed through his heart and both lungs, prompting fans to revisit his personal life and ask who he is married to today.

Meet Trace Adkins' Wife Victoria Pratt

Victoria Pratt is a Canadian actress, author and former fitness model.

Before launching her acting career, she studied kinesiology and developed a passion for health and fitness, later publishing books on wellness.

She is best known for appearing in television series including Mutant X, Day Break and Heartland, as well as made-for-TV films such as Christmas in Wolf Creek.

Over the years, Pratt has built a career spanning television, film and fitness while maintaining a relatively private personal life.

Pratt married Adkins in October 2019 during a ceremony in New Orleans officiated by fellow country star Blake Shelton.

Earlier this month, Adkins praised his wife while promoting his new song, 'American Made', revealing that she had recently become a naturalised US citizen.

'She is so proud to be an American,' Adkins told Fox News Digital. 'My family's been here for over eight generations on both sides. I'm proud to be an American too, and you know, I think we're equally as proud, so there you go.'

How Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt Fell in Love

Adkins and Pratt first met while filming The Virginian in 2013.

Their friendship gradually developed into a relationship following the end of Adkins' third marriage to Rhonda Forlaw.

The couple kept much of their romance out of the public eye before tying the knot six years later.

Since their wedding, Pratt has frequently accompanied Adkins to public appearances while continuing her own acting career.

Their marriage marked a fresh chapter for the country singer after years of personal challenges, including divorce, recovery and rebuilding his life.

Who Was Trace Adkins' Wife Who Shot Him?

Julie Curtis was Adkins' second wife.

The couple married in the early 1990s, but their relationship ended in 1994 following a domestic dispute that became one of the most dramatic episodes of the singer's life.

According to Adkins, Curtis shot him during an argument after asking him to leave their home.

He has said the bullet entered beneath his left arm and exited beneath his right, passing through his heart and both lungs.

Despite the seriousness of his injuries, Adkins survived after emergency treatment.

He has consistently said that he does not believe Curtis intended to kill him and decided not to press charges.

Their marriage ended in divorce later that year.

New Details About the 1994 Shooting

The incident returned to the spotlight after Adkins discussed it in detail on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast.

The singer explained that he approached Curtis with his hand out, asking her to hand over the gun before it discharged.

He also said he remembered very little immediately after being shot because his body went into shock.

'It went straight through my heart and both my lungs. It was a kill shot,' Adkins said.

He added that doctors later told him he survived because the bullet travelled straight through at muzzle velocity without expanding.

Adkins also recalled that the most painful part of the ordeal came during his recovery, when surgeons operated to repair the damage to his heart and lungs.