One of the world's best-known Catholic pilgrimage sites has been targeted in an overnight act of vandalism and arson, with a statue of the Virgin Mary defaced and an outdoor altar set on fire just days before thousands of worshippers are expected to arrive for a major religious festival. Bosnian police have arrested a man in connection with the attack at the Shrine of Our Lady in Medjugorje, according to multiple sources.

Authorities are still investigating the motive and have not released the suspect's identity while they examine whether he may have been involved in other incidents reported at the shrine the same night. The vandalism included black paint covering parts of the Virgin Mary statue and graffiti reading 'Devil in a skirt' sprayed across its pedestal.

Despite the damage, church officials have confirmed that restoration work began immediately and that Masses and prayer services will continue as planned ahead of the annual youth prayer festival.

Statue and Shrine Targeted Overnight

Police were called to the shrine at around 4.30 a.m. on July 27 after the face and hands of the Virgin Mary statue on Apparition Hill, also known as Podbrdo, were found covered in black paint.

According to Vatican News, the pedestal beneath the statue had been spray-painted with the English phrase 'Devil in a skirt', while other graffiti was also discovered nearby. The statue's hands had also been painted black.

Investigators said an outdoor altar close to St. James Church was also deliberately set on fire during the same night.

Surveillance footage from the area reportedly showed a man pouring what investigators believe was petrol onto the altar before setting it alight. The fire was later extinguished.

Bosnian police arrested a suspect on Tuesday in connection with the incidents. Authorities have not identified the man as investigations continue into what prompted the attack and whether he was linked to any other reports from the shrine that night.

The vandalism happened only days before Medjugorje's annual youth prayer festival, an event expected to attract more than 50,000 pilgrims from around the world.

Church officials said work to clean and repair the damaged areas began immediately to ensure visitors could continue to use the prayer sites.

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Parish Calls for Prayer and Forgiveness

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Medjugorje Parish Office condemned the attack while urging Catholics to respond with faith rather than anger.

'It is with great sadness that we received the news of the act of vandalism,' the parish said.

Church officials confirmed that volunteers had already begun restoring the affected locations.

'The affected areas are being cleaned and restored as quickly as possible,' the parish said, thanking those helping preserve the shrine as 'a place of encounter with God, a place of peace.'

Rather than calling for punishment, the parish encouraged worshippers to pray for the person responsible.

'We pray for the conversion of the hearts of those who committed this act,' the statement said, asking that God 'touch them with His grace and lead them on the path of goodness.'

The parish also appealed for peace, urging Catholics 'not to return evil for evil,' but instead to respond with 'love, forgiveness and hope.'

Despite the vandalism and fire, officials confirmed that the shrine remains open and that its usual programme of Masses and prayer services will continue without interruption.

Located about 85 miles south-west of Sarajevo, Medjugorje became one of the world's best-known Catholic pilgrimage destinations after six children and teenagers reported seeing apparitions of the Virgin Mary there in 1981.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the Vatican has given the green light for Catholics to continue making pilgrimages to Medjugorje, offering its approval for devotion at one of the most contested sites of Roman Catholic practice in recent years.