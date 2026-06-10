A viral social media claim alleging that the mother of convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony stated she was 'glad' her son took his victim's life has been confirmed as entirely fabricated. The false quote began circulating rapidly online immediately after a Texas jury found the 19-year-old guilty of murder.

In reality, however, courtroom reports and public records confirm that Anthony's mother broke down in tears as the decision was delivered, exposing the online narrative as a malicious hoax.

Karmelo Anthony's Case Details

The fabrication is the latest flashpoint in a case that has been plagued by digital misinformation, racial tensions, and online hostility since its inception. The original criminal case dates back to 2 April 2025 at David Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, during a Frisco Independent School District track meet.

Anthony, then a 17-year-old student-athlete at Centennial High School, sought refuge from a heavy thunderstorm under a bleacher tent belonging to rival school Frisco Memorial High School. A verbal disagreement quickly erupted when 17-year-old Memorial High School student Austin Metcalf and his twin brother asked Anthony to leave the tent.

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The physical confrontation ended when Anthony pulled a black knife from his backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf later died from his injuries. The twins' father said that Metcalf died in his twin brother's arms, Hunter Metcalf.

From the moment the initial charges were filed last year, local authorities and community leaders warned that false information was distorting public perception of the legal proceedings. The family has previously faced targeted harassment, which their representatives stated was fueled by unverified claims manufactured on social media platforms to generate outrage.

Karmelo Anthony Convicted of Murder

An online claim erupted and intensified following the conclusion of the high-profile trial in Collin County, Texas. As reported by The Guardian, a jury found Anthony guilty of murder on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, following a week-long trial, sentencing him to 35 years in prison.

As reported by NBC, Metcalf's mother delivered an emotional victim impact statement directly to Anthony in court. 'You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years,' she said. 'You should feel lucky, because I've been sentenced to a life without my son.' Metcalf's father also spoke about the family's loss, telling the court, 'We were robbed.'

Meanwhile, Hunter said he had spent much of the past year seeking forgiveness. 'You took someone from me who was supposed to be an uncle and a godfather to my kids,' he told Anthony. 'Now I want everything taken from you.' Hunter added that Anthony had allowed 'the devil' to take control during the fatal encounter.

Anthony admitted the stabbing, but his defense attorneys argued that Anthony had acted in fear and self-defense against a larger opponent. However, prosecutors successfully maintained that the stabbing was a surprise attack. The state highlighted testimony indicating Anthony told the victim, 'Touch me and find out,' before deploying a knife.

Fact Check: Mum's Alleged Reaction

Following Anthony's high-profile murder conviction, a video of an emotional woman went viral on social media, with some users falsely claiming it showed his mother, Kayla Hayes, reacting to the verdict.

X user Obsrvate (@obsrvate) shared the clip alongside the caption: 'The mother of 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony went live CRASHING OUT in TEARS after he was found GUILTY for the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.'

The mother of 19 year old Karmelo Anthony went live CRASHING OUT in TEARS after he was found GUILTY for the murder of 17 year old Austin Metcalf 😬👀



"The jury was full of racist white people I'm suing all of them"

"My son defended himself and I'm glad he took that boys life" pic.twitter.com/1V4pt8yLIz — Obsrvate (@obsrvate) June 9, 2026

The post further alleged that Hayes said, 'The jury was full of racist white people. I'm suing all of them,' and 'My son defended himself and I'm glad he took that boy's life.'

However, there is no evidence supporting those claims. The woman featured in the video is not Hayes but content creator NiqueAtNite, who has been closely covering Anthony's case and trial on social media. The original video was published on the creator's YouTube channel but was reposted on X.

The reason for her emotional reaction remains unclear, although it may have been linked to the highly charged atmosphere surrounding the verdict.

Mum's Remorse and Sympathy

Available court records and media reports contain no indication that Hayes made the statements attributed to her. In fact, her documented comments have conveyed remorse and sympathy rather than celebration.

Before sentencing, Hayes delivered an emotional statement to the court, asking jurors to 'please have mercy on my son.' She described Anthony as her eldest child and said he was 'very sorry for what he did.' Anthony reportedly wept as his mother addressed the court.

Earlier in the case, Hayes also expressed sympathy for Austin Metcalf's family. During a press conference, she said, 'My heart truly goes out to the family who suffered loss.'

Based on the available evidence, the claim that Hayes said she was 'glad' her son took Metcalf's life is false and appears to stem from a misidentified viral video.