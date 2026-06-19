Lee Andrews, the husband of Katie Price, has claimed that he was arrested at gunpoint and detained in Dubai following an alleged incident during a dispute in the United Arab Emirates, with reports stating that the situation escalated into police involvement and led to his transfer into custody.

He has further alleged that he was held for several weeks in detention before eventually being released and returning to the United Kingdom, although no official documentation or publicly verified records have been released by UAE authorities confirming the details of the arrest, custody conditions, or any formal charges related to the incident.

Reported Incident and Arrest Escalation

Andrews has claimed the incident began during an interaction in Dubai that escalated after a dispute developed on-site. In accounts reported in UK media coverage, the situation is said to have progressed from a verbal exchange to police involvement.

He has stated that officers detained him following questioning and that armed officers were present during the transfer into custody. Andrews has referred to the incident as a 'gunpoint arrest'.

The exact trigger for the reported dispute, the location within Dubai, and the identities of those involved have not been independently verified. No arrest record or formal charge documentation has been released by UAE authorities in relation to the claims.

Custody Transfer and Detention at Al Awir Prison

Following the reported arrest, Andrews has claimed he was transferred from initial custody processing to Al Awir prison in Dubai.

Andrews has described the facility as the 'worst place' he has experienced. He has also stated that conditions during the period he says he was held there were difficult.

Coverage of his account places the detention period at several weeks, although reports vary on the exact duration. No official custody record, charge sheet, or court filing has been published confirming the timeline or legal basis of the detention.

Release and Return to Public Attention

Following his release, Andrews returned to the UK, and the case received renewed media attention.

The Sun reported that Katie Price later reunited with Andrews after his release from detention.

Discussion surrounding footage reportedly recorded during the Dubai period increased following Andrews' release and the renewed coverage of the case. Reports linking that material to a potential documentary project later became a focus of online discussion.

Documentary Claims and Reported Footage

Alongside the reported legal allegations, Katie Price has been linked to claims surrounding a potential documentary project connected to the Dubai events.

Price's involvement in the story has been cited in reporting because she remained publicly associated with developments surrounding Andrews' reported detention and release. Reports have also noted that she travelled to Dubai during the period, where interviews, media appearances and footage were recorded as events unfolded.

According to The Sun, footage captured during the Dubai trip includes material recorded around the time of the reported incident. Earlier reporting has suggested that content gathered during the period may have been retained beyond social media use and could form part of a potential documentary pitch.

The reported existence of that material has become central to claims linking the Dubai ordeal to a possible documentary project because the footage relates directly to the same period in which Andrews says he was detained.

Reports linking the footage to a potential documentary have generated discussion online, with some users questioning whether events surrounding the reported detention could later be used as documentary material.

No documentary has been announced and no production agreement has been confirmed.

Social Media Discussion

Read more Lee Andrews Breaks Silence After Dubai Jail Ordeal, Thanks Katie Price Amid Explosive Exposé Claims Lee Andrews Breaks Silence After Dubai Jail Ordeal, Thanks Katie Price Amid Explosive Exposé Claims

Discussion across TikTok and Facebook has focused on the reported arrest and detention claims as well as the documentary allegations.

One Facebook user wrote: 'She wasn't concerned at all. She knew exactly where he was this whole time that's why she didn't fly out to find him. It's all an act'.

Another user commented: 'something ain't right Katie says a few days ago he would be out next week how did Katie know this'.

The comments focused on the reported timeline of events, Katie Price's involvement throughout the case, and the discussion surrounding claims that footage connected to the Dubai period could later form part of a documentary project.