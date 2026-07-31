Vivid colour placements are a clever way of adding colour to different sections of the hair. Techniques, such as partial colouring, and other methods where colour is placed in certain areas of the hair. Hair colour is a creative way to show your personality while maintaining a sense of style and professionalism.

Vivid colour placements offer a way to showcase individuality. By strategically adding vibrant colours to specific sections of the hair, you're creating a look that's uniquely yours. This personalisation sets a person apart from the crowd and allows you to express your personality in a fresh and exciting way.

Subtle Boldness and Versatility

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Vivid colour placement allows a person to have an understated appearance. This technique lets you enjoy the brilliance of bold shades without committing to the maintenance of colouring the full head.

By placing the colours strategically, a captivating look that's noticeable but not overpowering. You're able to experiment with vibrant colours while maintaining an elegant and sophisticated look. The perfect balance between boldness and subtlety.

Depending on how you style your hair, you can create different facets of the vibrant colours. Updos, braids, and styling techniques can showcase or hide the coloured sections of hair, creating multiple looks with your vivid colour choices.

The adaptability allows you to switch between a vibrant and playful appearance and a more classic and refined style, just by changing how you wear your hair.

Maintenance and Minimised Damage

The vivid colours are strategically placed in specific sections, taking away the concern for root growth. Your hair maintains its polished appearance for longer periods of time, reducing the need for frequent touch-ups. It allows you to enjoy the vibrant colours with less hassle. The upkeep includes re-applying the colour as it fades quicker than it grows out.

Vivid colour placements target specific areas, resulting in reduced hair damage, unlike a full-head colour application. By limiting the full-head coverage, you're minimising the overall exposure of your hair to chemicals.

This is a gentle approach that helps maintain the health and integrity of your hair while still enjoying vivid colours. Janie enjoys the 'less damage' to her hair and 'not having to spend so much money' on hair care for damaged hair.

Embracing Dimension

Partial colour techniques enhance your haircut, accentuate layers, and create a captivating contrast that captures attention easily. Hidden pops of vibrant colour beneath the top layer of hair. A subtle yet captivating transformation. Sectioning your hair and applying vivid colour allows you to create a bold fashion statement, adding depth and dimension to your hair.

Highlights and lowlights embrace classic techniques and add a modern twist. Adding vivid colours to these methods introduces movement and depth to your hair. Anna enjoys 'the subtle brightness' added to her day by having purple lowlights in her hair.

Vibrant hair is not always seen as professional, vibrant colour placement allows you to express your creativity without sacrificing elegance. Vibrant colour placement is a solution to not colouring your whole head, less damage, and less maintenance as the colour fades rather than grows out.