Sir Anthony Hopkins has brought some of the most memorable characters in film history to life, known for the realism he imbues in every role.

Now, however, he reveals his authentic self, going candid about his personal life in his new memoir, 'We Did OK, Kid'.

He also shares his greatest regret: the estrangement from his only daughter, Abigail Hopkins.

Who is Abigail Hopkins?

Abigail Hopkins is the only child of Sir Anthony Hopkins and his first wife, Petronella Barker. She has pursued a career in acting, music, and coaching, following her own creative path.

In December 2020, she was diagnosed with stage-three colorectal cancer and underwent treatment, including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, and later created a short documentary about her experience.

Despite her health challenges, she completed a Master's degree in filmmaking with distinction in 2023, demonstrating remarkable resilience.

In an interview Abigail gave with The Telegraph in 2006, she admitted that her relationship with her father has 'always been so sporadic' and that they 'have never really been close'.

Hopkins has acknowledged their estrangement, describing the situation as a source of regret and saying he is 'not going to waste blood' over the relationship, though he emphasises that his door is always open to her.

Abigail has focused on her well-being and creative work while navigating the emotional distance between herself and her famous father.

Estrangement Due to Alcoholism

The 87-year-old spoke about his decade-long struggle with alcoholism that started in his 20s. At the time of this challenge, Hopkins was with his daughter, Abigail, who was only one year old then.

In his memoir, he wrote, 'Liquor was beginning to take over my life,' and eventually came face-to-face with 'the ugly side of alcoholism.'

He shared in an interview with Today that liquor turned him into someone he didn't recognise at all, he said, 'it brought out a brutal monster side of me.'

Hopkins has been very open about the magnitude of his alcohol addiction, admitting, '[Alcohol is the] most interesting battle I've fought. It cost me everything. I lost friends. Marriages.'

The costliest consequence was the fracture of his relationship with his only child, Abigail. Hopkins abandoned both his daughter and wife one night.

Hopkins called this choice 'My greatest regret, and yet I feel absolutely sure that it would have been much worse for everyone if I'd stayed.'

But six years later, after leaving his family, the actor sought treatment, he recalled, 'What got me was driving my car, blacked out here in LA, and I could've killed somebody. I said, "I'm an alcoholic and I need help." The moment I said that, something shifted in me.'

Hopkins has had to confront his former self while working on his book. He admitted, 'It's been rather difficult. I don't like revisiting the past.'

He added, 'Sometimes I feel weary — not exactly depressed, but tired. I think, "Oh God, all of this again? I don't want to relive it." Reflecting on the past is just — it's finished. It's over.'

Hopkins has been sober for 50 years as of December, a testament to his long battle with alcoholism and the personal growth that followed.

The story of Anthony and Abigail Hopkins serves as a moving reminder of how addiction can take a toll not only on many aspects of life but, most importantly, on relationships.

Their story underscores the enduring impact of choices, the possibility of resilience, and the hope that even fractured relationships can find moments of understanding.