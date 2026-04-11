Prince Harry is being sued for defamation by Sentebale, the charity he co-founded nearly two decades ago to honour Princess Diana's humanitarian legacy. The High Court action, filed in London in March 2026, names Harry and former trustee Mark Dyer as defendants.

Sentebale, a UK-registered charity co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, alleges that the two men orchestrated an 'adverse media campaign' that caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the organisation, its leadership, and its strategic partners.

Sentebale Sues Royal Founder Over Damaging Defamation Claims

Read more 'He Bit Off More Than He Could Chew'—A Closer Look at Harry's Royal Meltdown 'He Bit Off More Than He Could Chew'—A Closer Look at Harry's Royal Meltdown

Sentebale has officially initiated legal proceedings against the Duke of Sussex and Dyer. The lawsuit alleges defamation, libel, and slander, with legal filings indicating the charity is seeking the court's intervention to protect its operational integrity and international standing.

'The proceedings have been brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership,' Sentebale said in a statement.

The roots of the dispute lie in private disagreements that have since spilled into the public domain. This legal escalation is particularly significant given Dyer's long-standing role as a mentor to Prince Harry. Both men are now named as defendants in a case that could have lasting implications for their future involvement in the charitable sector.

Prince Harry's spokesperson said he and Dyer 'categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.'

Prince Harry's spokesperson released a statement saying he and Dyer 'categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.'

'It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation for nearly two decades, rather than being directed to the communities the charity was created to serve,' the spokesperson said.

NEW: Prince Harry hits back at those from his former charity @Sentebale now suing him:

Spokesperson: Harry and Mark Dyer “categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims. It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very… https://t.co/KRIDr4hI5d — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 10, 2026

Leadership Friction: Netflix Cameras And The October 2024 Resignation

While the lawsuit was filed in March 2026, two years after Prince Harry's resignation, the catalyst for the fracture occurred while he was still involved with the charity. There was reportedly a profound loss of trust and confidence in the charity's chairwoman, Dr Sophie Chandauka, who accused Meghan Markle's husband of bullying and harassment.

'The only reason I'm here... is because at some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorised the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world without informing me or my country directors, or my executive director,' Chandauka said in March 2025. 'And can you imagine what that attack has done for me, on me and the 540 individuals in the Sentebale organisations and their family? That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale.'

The Charity Commission, however, found no evidence of bullying after reviewing the case. But it cited weak governance and criticised both parties for publicising their internal dispute.

Dr Chandauka has publicly claimed that the Duke attempted to force her out of her position. She also expressed significant concerns regarding the Duke's commercial interests overlapping with his charitable work. Specifically, she criticised the decision to bring a Netflix camera crew to a 2024 fundraiser, arguing it interfered with the charity's primary mission. Further friction arose from an unplanned appearance by Meghan Markle at the same event, which the chairwoman allegedly found 'disruptive,' and argued that the charity could not function as an extension of the Sussexes' media projects.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso resigned from the charity in 2024. 'It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation,' they said in a joint statement.

"The charity Sentebale, co-founded by Prince Harry, is suing him for libel, a court record seen by Reuters shows" 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

I have NEVER heard of a charity suing their Royal founder until Harry.😅😂

And yet the British press is still trying to sell this clown always… pic.twitter.com/fY7RjvmMRw — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) April 10, 2026

The Enduring Mission to Honour Princess Diana

Founded in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Sentebale was created to provide a lifeline to children affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The project was deeply personal for Prince Harry, who had spent time working at an orphanage in Lesotho during his gap year. He chose the name 'Sentebale,' which means 'forget me not' in the Sesotho language, as a direct tribute to Princess Diana.

The charity was designed to continue Diana's pioneering work in reducing the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS. For nearly 20 years, it has operated the Mamohato Children's Centre and various community programmes across Lesotho and Botswana, providing critical health services and psychological support to young people who have lost parents to the virus.

The case is expected to be heard at the High Court in London. Sentebale says its programmes in Lesotho and Botswana continue to operate without interruption.