Prince Harry is facing a fresh legal fight in California after Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in memory of his late mother Princess Diana, confirmed it has filed a defamation claim against him in the U.S. courts this week.

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Sentebale was set up in 2006 to support vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana, particularly those affected by HIV. For nearly two decades it has been held up as one of Prince Harry's most meaningful achievements, a deeply personal project that allowed him to root his public life in something other than royal ceremony. It was also, crucially, one of the few parts of his story that seemed to survive the fray of his departure from royal duties and his increasingly acrimonious relationship with the rest of the Royal Family.

This development is not just another lawsuit, and it certainly is not just another day in court for a prince who has already spent years entangled in legal disputes with British tabloids and the Home Office. This time, it is the charity bearing the name that means 'forget me not' in Sesotho that is squaring up against him.

Sentebale Defamation Row Pits Prince Harry Against His Own Legacy

The news came after months of internal turmoil at Sentebale, which culminated in the Charity Commission opening a regulatory compliance case into allegations of bullying and mismanagement. The commission ultimately said it found 'no evidence of systemic bullying' by Prince Harry, but its assessment was not a vindication in the sweeping terms his supporters might have liked. Regulators instead raised concerns about a 'war of words' that had damaged Sentebale's reputation and highlighted lapses in judgment at the top.

At the centre of that war of words is Dr Sophie Chandauka, the charity's chairwoman. Prince Harry had privately and then publicly suggested the working environment under her leadership had become 'untenable' and 'dictatorial,' according to documents cited in the dispute. That characterisation, people close to Dr Chandauka say, was not just unwelcome but professionally ruinous.

She pushed back in forceful terms, accusing the charity's leadership and wider circle of 'poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, [and] misogynoir', and of allowing Prince Harry to play what she described as 'the victim card.' None of those claims have been tested in open court, and nothing in the U.S. filing has yet been proven. For now, both sides sit in that murky space where reputations are hurt long before any judge weighs the evidence.

What is clear is that Sentebale, once the gold-standard reference in Prince Harry's CV, has been pulled into the same gravitational field of grievance that has defined so much of his post-royal narrative. The one project that had, until recently, stayed largely separate from the high-drama world of Netflix deals, tell-all memoirs and televised family therapy sessions is now part of the saga.

This lawsuit involving Sentebale and Prince Harry was filed back in March.



March.



So why is it suddenly hitting headlines right now, right before he and Meghan Sussex are set to travel?



But here’s the part they’re not saying loud enough:



There are no publicly available… pic.twitter.com/BTsy6gE9G1 — Quinn (@Mikeedakid1) April 10, 2026

Supporters of the duke may say this is exactly backwards. In their view, he has tried to stand up for the charity's original values, to resist what he saw as a drift away from the founding mission. However, the picture painted by his critics is very different: A prince so steeped in grievance that even his most cherished cause could not escape the fallout.

A 'Gut Punch' For Prince Harry as Sentebale Defamation Suit Lands

Sentebale was never just another line item in a long list of royal patronages. It was born from a trip Harry took to Lesotho as a young man, where he said he felt closer to Diana than he had for years. The charity gave him a second home of sorts, far from the Palace and the tabloids, and he guarded that connection fiercely. Long after his relationships with the British press, with his family and with the institution of monarchy itself had fractured, Sentebale was held up as proof that something essential in him had not changed.

Prince Harry is being sued for defamation by Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in honour of his mother, Princess Diana.



The organisation claims an alleged adverse media campaign caused disruption and damaged its reputation. pic.twitter.com/cRxS9WDYY3 — The Project (@theprojecttv) April 11, 2026

That is why those close to him describe the defamation suit as an 'ultimate gut punch.' The man who cast himself as the custodian of his mother's legacy now finds that one of the most tangible expressions of that legacy is challenging his version of events.

According to people familiar with the situation, the lawsuit has left the royal shocked and angry, pacing the grounds of his Montecito home and replaying, yet again, how it came to this, especially since one more arena where he thought he was safe has disappeared.

There is also an undeniable irony in the backdrop. For years, Harry has built a public identity on speaking his truth, often in painstaking—and for some, exhausting—detail. From televised interviews to the Spare memoir and Netflix's Harry & Meghan, he has framed himself as a man at war with institutions that silenced or distorted him. In the Sentebale defamation case, however, it is the institution he helped build that is now saying it is his words that have gone too far.

None of the allegations on either side has been adjudicated. Court filings in the defamation suit set out sharply conflicting accounts of what happened inside the charity, and until evidence is examined under oath, all of it should be treated with caution. The Charity Commission's earlier findings narrow the field slightly but do not settle it.

What the case does underline, though, is how small Prince Harry's safe space has become. The legal battles that once seemed to target a narrow set of enemies are now looping back towards the projects he holds most dear. For a man who long defined himself as his mother's son, being dragged into a courtroom fight with Sentebale is not just another headline. It cuts closer to the bone than that.